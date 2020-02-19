'He Should Understand Coalition Dharma': Cong's Renuka Chowdhury On Uddhav's CAA Remarks

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday assured the people that there is nothing to worry about the Citizenship Amendment Act, saying CAA and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) are two different issues. In the wake of his comments, Congress leader Renuka Chowdhury said that it will be seen if Thackeray understands and appreciates the 'coalition dharma'.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Chowdhury said, "The Congress has voted against the CAA. We have great regard and respect for Mr Thackeray, but just a small nudge because he is new in the game, there is something as coalition dharma. Let us see if he will understand and appreciate that."

'I don't think that anyone will be affected'

Thackeray had also said that NRC is not there and will not be implemented in the state. "If NRC is implemented then it will affect not only Hindus or Muslims but also Adivasis. The Centre has not discussed NRC as of now. NPR is a census, and I don't find that anyone will be affected as it happens every 10 years."

'We have voted against this act'

When asked about the Maharashtra CM’s stance on the CAA and the NPR, NCP supremo Sharad Pawar maintained it was his personal view. He recalled that NCP had voted against the CAA in the Parliament. Moreover, Pawar revealed that his party would try to convince Uddhav Thackeray on changing his stance.

“That is his (Uddhav Thackeray's) view and it is his right to have his own view. As far as NCP is concerned, we have voted against this act in the Parliament as well. Now, in this coalition government, we cannot promise that everyone will agree to the same thing. However, we will try to talk to them and convince them about the issue,” Sharad Pawar said.

Senior Congress leader and Maharashtra Revenue Minister Balasaheb Thorat took to Twitter and made it clear that his party was opposed to the CAA, NPR and the NRC. He mentioned that Congress was not in favour of any discriminatory measure. Furthermore, he exuded confidence that the Maharashtra CM would be convinced to rethink on his position.

Many non-BJP state governments, including Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, Kerala, Punjab and Rajasthan have refused to implement the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the proposed NRC in their respective states.

