CM Vs DyCM Over Rajasthan Govt's Performance, Pilot Reminds Of 'collective Responsibility'

In what is seen as yet another attack by Deputy Chief Minister of Rajasthan Sachin Pilot on Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot, he has on Friday said that Congress should take responsibility for any incident in the state. Speaking to reporters, he said that people have voted for the party, and therefore there is a collective responsibility that should be taken. He also condemned the attack on Nagaur MP Hanuman Beniwal.

"It is the collective responsibility. So it is not about one person. The Congress government is responsible. Public in Rajasthan wants that we fulfil the promises that BJP haven't. Now we have to take collective responsibility of everything," Pilot said when asked about Rajasthan government's performance.

Pilot also spoke about the attack on Rashtriya Loktantrik Party convener and Nagaur MP Hanuman Beniwal, who was allegedly manhandled by a youth in Rajasthan's Barmer district. The accused was identified as Khartharam Bana of Dhorimana. He was thrashed by Beniwal's supporters when he tried to grab the MP by collar. The accused was then taken to the hospital in Jodhpur under police supervision.

Pilot: 'We must take responsibility'

Earlier, Pilot, after visiting JK Lon Hospital in Kota where as many as 107 infants have died, stated that one must take responsibility for the tragedy. Contradicting CM Ashok Gehlot who has made several insensitive comments like - 'Infant deaths common', Pilot said that the government's approach should have been more compassionate. Moreover, differing from Health minister Raghu Das's stance that the previous govt had created lapses, he said that he pointed out that the Congress govt had been in power for the past 13 months and hence should not shift blame.

"Who is conducting the probe is not relevant - be it officers or doctors. If there are continuing deaths of infants, then we must be most fix accountability. Our approach in the last few days should have been more considerate and sensitive. We are in govt for 13 months, we cannot blame previous governments on this because if they had done their jobs, they would not have been voted out," said Pilot.

