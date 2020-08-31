President Kovind, VP Naidu Condole Pranab Mukherjee's Demise, Pay Tributes

Condoling the death of his predecessor Pranab Mukherjee on Monday, President Ram Nath Kovind observed that an era had passed away. Terming him as a "colossus in public life", the President stated that Mukherjee served India with the spirit of a sage. According to President Kovind, the senior Congress leader combined tradition and modernity with his wisdom.

He highlighted the fact that the former President remained rooted to the ground during his public life that spanned over 5 decades. Hailing his closeness to people across the political spectrum, the President added that Mukherjee continued to connect with everyone. On this occasion, he recalled that the senior Congress leader had opened the gates of the Rashtrapati Bhavan for public visit. Moreover, he praised Mukherjee's historic decision to discontinue with the use of 'His Excellency' honorific.

Sad to hear that former President Shri Pranab Mukherjee is no more. His demise is passing of an era. A colossus in public life, he served Mother India with the spirit of a sage. The nation mourns losing one of its worthiest sons. Condolences to his family, friends & all citizens. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) August 31, 2020

Endowed with perspicacity and wisdom, Bharat Ratna Shri Mukherjee combined tradition and modernity. In his 5 decade long illustrious public life, he remained rooted to the ground irrespective of the exalted offices he held. He endeared himself to people across political spectrum — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) August 31, 2020

As the First Citizen, he continued to connect with everyone, bringing Rashtrapati Bhavan closer to the people. He opened its gates for public visit. His decision to discontinue the use of the honorific 'His Excellency' was historic. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) August 31, 2020

Vice President mourns Mukherjee's demise

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu expressed his sadness at Mukherjee's demise, acknowledging that India has lost an elder statesman. He opined that the former President rose from humble beginnings to occupy the country's highest constitutional position through hard work and dedication. Stressing that Mukherjee brought dignity and decorum to every post held by him, Naidu extended his condolences to Mukherjee's family members.

Deeply saddened by the passing away of former President, Shri Pranab Mukherjee. The country has lost an elder statesman in his death. He rose from humble beginnings to occupy the country’s highest constitutional position through hard work, discipline and dedication. pic.twitter.com/pHFnbklT9O — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) August 31, 2020

A career spanning over 5 decades

Born on December 11, 1935, in Mirati village, Burham district of West Bengal, Mukherjee obtained a Master's degree in History and Political Science as well as a degree in Law from the University of Calcutta. His father was a Congress leader who went to jail on multiple occasions for his role in the struggle for Independence. While Pranab Mukherjee commenced his career as a college teacher and journalist, he plunged into public life with his election to the Rajya Sabha in 1969. Former PM Indira Gandhi was instrumental for Mukherjee's rapid rise in politics.

He was elected to the Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha for 5 and two terms respectively. During his career spanning over 5 decades, Mukherjee served at different times as Minister of Defence, External Affairs, and Finance. Besides this, he functioned as the Deputy Chairman of the Planning Commission from 1991 to 1996 as well as the Leader of both Houses of Parliament in various phases.

As a Minister from 2004-2012, he spearheaded critical decisions of the Congress-led UPA government on numerous issues such as administrative reforms, Right to Information, Right to Employment, food security, and setting up of UIDAI. Playing a crucial role in the formation of the Regional Rural Banks, EXIM Bank, and NABARD, he was conferred with the Padma Vibhushan in 2008. From 2012-2017, he served the 13th President of India from 2012 to 2017. In 2019, Mukherjee was awarded the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian honour.

The senior Congress leader was admitted to the Army's Research and Referral Hospital in Delhi on August 10 and operated for the removal of a clot in the brain. He also tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Later, he developed a lung infection and renal dysfunction. Mukherjee is survived by two sons and a daughter.