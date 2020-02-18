Congress Stages Protest In UP Assembly Ahead Of Annual Budget 2020-21

Ahead of the 2020-21 annual budget in Uttar Pradesh, Congress Committee President Ajay Kumar Lallu, along with other party leaders, staged a protest in the state assembly. Questioning the need to bring a budget, the Congress leaders said that only 40 per cent of the previous budget 2019-20 has been spent and after which two supplementary budgets were brought. The party further added that around 40 per cent of the supplementary budget has also been spent.

Speaking to the news agency ANI, the Congress Committee President said, "There is discontent among the people of the country, they are not getting jobs. They are dying of poverty, committing suicide but the government is not bothered. The government is not listening to us, so we have come in the assembly tying a black cloth around our arm."

UP Annual Budget 2020-21

The Uttar Pradesh government presented its annual budget for the year 2020-21 in the state legislature assembly on Tuesday. The budget was presented by UP's Finance Minister Suresh Khanna who allotted Rs 5,12,860 crore for the budget. As per reports, the 2020-21 UP budget becomes the biggest-ever state budget. In the last year's budget, the UP government had allotted Rs 4.79 crores for the State.

Read: 'Sunny Deol has no knowledge of politics': Congress MLA on BJP MP's beating remark

Ayodhya Airport gets Rs 500 allocation

The Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday allotted Rs 500 crore for building an airport in Ayodhya. The state government aims to build an International airport in the city which has received the promise of a huge influx of visitors on account of November's Supreme Court verdict paving way for a grand Ram Temple at the Ram Janmabhoomi. The airstrip spreads over 180 acres and the state government plans to acquire 285 acres more in order to increase capacity.

Read: Uttar Pradesh: Devotees take holy dip on occasion of Magh Purnima in Prayagraj

In December, a four-member team from the Airports Authority of India (AAI) visited the region to inspect the area to build an airport. The government has also reported Rs 92.5 crore for airports under the Regional Connectivity Scheme.

Read: 'Congress in flames, rebellion and feud in many states; it has nothing to offer': BJP

Read: 'Add Elephant symbol too; get Dalit votes': Congress' Krishnam slams 'confused' cadre

(With ANI Inputs)