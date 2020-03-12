The Debate
Karti Chidambaram Questions Jyotiraditya Scindia's Resignation From Congress

Politics

Karti Chidambaram questioned whether ideology was irrelevant after Jyotiraditya Scindia resigned from the Congress party to go and join the BJP amid much drama

Written By Devarshi mankad | Mumbai | Updated On:
Karti

Karti Chidambaram questioned Jyotiraditya Scindia's ideological stance after the latter quit the Congress party. Chidambaram stated that he understood Scindia's ambitions as a politician, but did not understand how ideology figures in this.

READ: Madhya Pradesh Crisis LIVE Updates: Scindia Resigns From Congress; Sonia Says 'expelled'

Karti questions the ideological stance

In a tweet on Tuesday afternoon, Chidambaram questioned the rationale behind the latest twist in Indian politics. Jyotiraditya Scindia announced his resignation from the Congress party on Tuesday morning after meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah earlier on Tuesday.

Soon after his resignation, 22 Congress MLAs sent their resignations to the Madhya Pradesh Raj Bhavan and Speaker of Legislative Assembly. 

READ: Kamal Nath Responds As Scindia Camp Resigns; Writes To Governor Seeking Ministers' Removal

Scindia, in his resignation letter, stated that it was time to move on and that it was a decision which he was pondering over the last one year. "While my aim and purpose remain the same as it has always been from the very beginning, to serve the people of my state and the country, I believe I am unable to do this anymore within this party. To reflect and realize the aspirations of my party and my workers I believe it is best that I now look ahead at a fresh start."

He went on to thank the party for allowing him to serve the people.

Several Congress leaders have criticized Scindia's move and called it 'opportunistic' in nature. 

Soon after announcing his resignation, KC Venugopal notified that Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi approved the 'expulsion' of now-former Congress leader. On Tuesday noon, KC Venugopal said that Sonia Gandhi approved Scindia's resignation with immediate effect for "anti-party activities".

READ: Hammerblow: 19 Congress Madhya Pradesh MLAs Tender Resignations After Scindia Quits Party

READ: Scindia Effect? Sonia Gandhi Summons Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot; All Eyes On Sachin Pilot

First Published:
COMMENT
