Congress Pipes Up In Uddhav Govt's Defence; Slams Bihar CM For Allowing Sushant Case Probe

Senior Congress leader and National Spokesperson Randeep Surjewala on Tuesday slammed Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's decision to send a team of police officials to investigate the death case of late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Addressing the media, Surjewala said that the department of law and order in Maharashtra lies with the Aghadi government led by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, and Nitish Kumar should understand this.

'This will lead to unrest in Maharashtra'

The spokesperson said that Bihar CM cannot send the police of one state to another state for a matter already under investigation. "This will lead to unrest in the state. The matter in Maharashtra will be probed fairly and impartially," Surjewala said.

Earlier, speaking to Republic TV, Bihar Chief Nitish Kumar gave his nod for a CBI probe after Sushant's family formally requested the same. Speaking to Republic TV on Tuesday morning, the Bihar CM said that he has asked the Bihar DGP to initiate recommendations for a CBI probe.

"We have already said they have lodged FIR. Its duty of Bihar police to investigate on that basis. If they wish to transfer to CBI, it will be done immediately. I have spoken to the DGP. From here recommendation is being given for a CBI probe. We have Sushant's family's consent. It will be done today. Proceedings will be started," Nitish Kumar told Republic TV.

'This is unacceptable behaviour'

Slamming the Mumbai cops, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar confirmed that there was no cooperation from Mumbai. "Our IPS officer was quarantined. This sort of treatment to our officers not acceptable. This is unacceptable behaviour. Is this the treatment given to one going for investigation?"

He also added, "We want CBI probe in this matter. Bihar Police came into action after FIR was lodged. This is natural for us to probe. We will recommend the probe for CBI. It will be better in a way. There was nothing significant happening there. Cooperation was expected from there which was not given. What happened to him (IPS officer Vinay Tiwari), it's very very unfortunate."

Republic TV's investigation in the case

Republic TV has led an extensive coverage of the Sushant Singh Rajput case and unearthed sensational details of the mysteries before and after the unfortunate incident. Sushant’s roommate Siddharth Pithani, ‘close friend’ Sandip Ssingh, former girlfriend Ankita Lokhande, family friend Smita, friend Samuel Haokip, bodyguard, ambulance driver, cook and trainer have all exclusively opened up on the case, and shared their personal experiences, with numerous inconsistencies also coming to the fore. This is apart from the details of the stunning bank transactions from Sushant’s account, accessed exclusively by the channel.

