Cong Slams BJP For Not Taking Action Against Dilip Ghosh, Levels 'fascist Regime' Charge

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Wednesday castigated BJP for not taking any action against Dilip Ghosh for his threat to shoot the people indulging in violent protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act, 2019. Reckoning that the absence of action constituted BJP’s support for the statement, he questioned whether the Gujarat government had followed Ghosh’s suggestion during the 2002 Godhra riots. Moreover, he accused the Centre of seeking to turn India into a fascist regime.

'We will bash you with lathis, shoot you and put you in jail'

Addressing a public rally on January 12, West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh launched into a tirade against the anti-CAA protesters. Referring to the tough action of the Uttar Pradesh government, he warned that anyone who destroyed public property would be shot and jailed. He also slammed West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for not taking action against miscreants.

Dilip Ghosh remarked, "Whom do they think the public property that they are destroying belongs to? Their father? Public property belongs to the taxpayers. You (Mamata) do not say anything because they are your voters. In Assam and Uttar Pradesh, our government has shot these people like dogs. "He added, "You come here, eat our food, stay here and vandalise public property. Is it your zamindari? We will bash you with lathis, shoot you and put you in jail. Mamata Banerjee has no desire to do anything."

Reaction on West Bengal Governor's remark

Commenting on West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar’s controversial remark about Arjuna’s arrows having “atomic power”, Chowdhury asserted that the former had complete liberty to speak his mind. In a sarcastic remark, the Congress leader advised Dhankhar to hand over the nuclear arrow to Prime Minister Narendra Modi so that the latter could become powerful. Furthermore, he maintained that the Congress respected texts such as Ramayana and Mahabharata. Speaking at the 45th Eastern India Science Fair and 19th Science and Engineering Fair on Tuesday, Dhankhar claimed that old scriptures contained references to modern-day scientific wonders.

