Congress Accuses Centre Of Seeking To Reduce Pension Of Army Officers

Addressing a press conference on Friday, Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala claimed that the Centre was mulling reducing the pension entitlements of Army officers. Currently, an Army soldier after completing 20 years of service gets a pension which is 50% of his/her last drawn salary. However, Surjewala alleged, "The Modi government is proposing that if an officer takes retirement after 20 years of service, then he will receive half of the earlier pension amount".

Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala remarked, "At the time of Commissioning of an officer in the Army, an officer has to sign a bond of 20 years of compulsory service. After 20 years of service in the Army, the officer can retire on the basis of the last drawn pay. This implies that the pension will half the amount of the last drawn pay."

He was referring to an alleged note by the Department of Military Affairs which proposes a new retirement and pension policy. Explaining that only 65% of the officers commissioned in the Armed Forces can rise only up to the position of Lieutenant Governor, Surjewala said that it is possible for them to find an alternative career after 20 years of service with a full pension. Calling for the rejection of this "ruthless proposal", he contended that the officers seeking Premature Release shall find it difficult to find a new vocation.

"65% of the 100 officers commissioned in the Army can rise only up to the position of Lieutenant Colonel. Only 35% of the officers can rise up to the position of Brigadier, Colonel and others. After guarding the borders for 20 years, they find an alternative profession with the full pension," the Congress spokesperson said. He added, "If the Modi government's proposal will come into force, 65% of the officers who find an alternative career after 20 years in service will not be able to do so forever. Their service in civilian life will also be finished."

'Centre cheating Army officers'

Doubling down on his allegation, Surjewala accused the Centre of harming the interests of Army officers. According to him, such a proposal would lower the morale of the soldiers. Alleging that the Union government had sought votes on the martyrdom of soldiers, he opined that it was planning to rob the retired officers from embarking on a new career.

"The Modi government is cheating the Army officers and is harming their interests. The proposal to cut half the pension of soldiers is tantamount to lowering the morale of soldiers. The Modi government which seeks votes on fake nationalism and the martyrdom of soldiers is set to become the first government to cut the pension of soldiers and preparing to rob the retired officers from seeking a second career."

