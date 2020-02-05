Delhi Congress Chief Accuses AAP For Shaheen Bagh Firing Incident

After the Shaheen Bagh gunman Kapil Gujjar was seen with the AAP leaders in the controversial photographs released by the Delhi Police, state Congress chief Subhash Chopra lashed out at the AAP and held it responsible for the firing incident in Shaheen Bagh.

Speaking to ANI, Chopra said, "It is clear that the AAP was involved in the attack in Shaheen Bagh. Who brought Kapil Gujjar? Action should also be taken against the people who inducted the shooter into the party (AAP) -- Atishi and Sanjay Singh who conspired against a particular religion and tried to scare them."

He said that the BJP and AAP belong to the same team and saluted the women protesting at Shaheen Bagh 'to defend the Constitution'.

Delhi police reveal stunning pictures

Delhi Congress chief Subhash Chopra's remarks came after the Crime Branch of Delhi Police on Tuesday revealed that Kapil Gujjar, the man arrested for opening fire at Shaheen Bagh on February 1 is associated with AAP. The revealation was based on photographs recovered from his phone in which the gunman and his father were seen along with prominent AAP leaders.

The photos show Kapil Gujjar and his father Gaje Singh with AAP leaders such as Atishi and Sanjay Singh and are allegedly from 2019 on the day when the duo joined the party.

The Delhi police arrested Kapil after he fired shots in the air at Shaheen Bagh, where protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) have been going on for over 50 days. An FIR was registered against him.

"People to choose Congress CM"

When asked about Congress' face for the chief ministerial candidate in Delhi, Subhash Chopra said, "Tell me, whom did we declare our chief minister candidate in Madhya Pradesh, in Rajasthan, and in Chhattisgarh? Elected people choose that who would or who would not become the Chief Minister."

"The truth is that Congress made Delhi a world-class capital, Congress brought in metro connectivity and flyover connectivity in Delhi. Congress built multiple hospitals, schools, colleges and universities in Delhi," he added.

Voting for Delhi Assembly seats will be held on February 8 and the votes will be counted on February 11.

(With inputs from ANI)

(Image source: PTI)