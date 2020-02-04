Congress Alleges Govt's 'intolerance' In Response To 'politically Motivated Protest' Claim

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury has slammed the Centre by claiming that PM Modi is trying to divide India after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address in Delhi on February 3. "They cannot bear a peaceful protest, it is their intolerance. And by doing this, he is trying to divide the country instead of uniting it", said Chowdhury while speaking to ANI. On Monday, Chowdhury had alleged that the multiple firing incidents near the protest areas were planned by the government.

Chowdhury attacked the Prime Minister for his address on Monday in a rally in Delhi stating that the various demonstrations against the contentious law in the National Capital were "politically motivated" and part of a "conspiracy".

PM Modi's Delhi rally

PM Modi during the rally said, "if it was a protest just to oppose the CAA, it would have ended after all the assurances given by my Government. It is much more."

The Prime Minister argued that the protests at the three hotspots in Delhi's Seelampur, Jamia, and Shaheen Bagh had a very clear political agenda. "Kya yeh Sanjog hai? Na, Ek Prayog hai", said PM Modi asserting that the protests were not organic but politically motivated. The Shaheen Bagh protest against the CAA, blocking an important road for over one and a half month in Delhi continues to cause massive inconvenience and delay to civilians in transit, emergency services such as ambulance and fire brigade.

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary hit out at Anantkumar Hegde's statement

In the Parliamentary session on Monday, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury also attacked BJP by saying that those who abuse Mahatma Gandhi are children of Ravan. Chowdhury's outburst was a response to BJP MP Anantkumar Hegde's remark wherein he had said that Gandhi's freedom movement was "staged with the consent and support of the British".

"Today, they are abusing Mahatma Gandhi. They are Ravan's children. They are disrespecting the devotee of Lord Ram," said Chowdhury in the Lok Sabha.

