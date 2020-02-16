PM Modi: Despite Pressure, We Stand By Our Decision On Article 370, CAA

Amidst continuing protests against the amended citizenship law, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said his government stood by the decision despite all pressure. PM Modi was addressing a public meeting in his Lok Sabha constituency in Varanasi.

Addressing the public PM Modi said, "For years, India had been waiting for decisions like repealing Article 370 and the introduction of CAA. These decisions were necessary for the interest of the country. Despite all the pressure, we stood our ground over these decisions and will remain so."

PM on Ram Mandir

PM also spoke about the Supreme Court’s verdict in the Ayodhya land case and said that the trust has been formed for the construction of the Ram temple in the temple town.

PM said, "A few days ago the government has also announced the formation of an autonomous trust- 'Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirtha Kshetra' for the construction of Ram temple. This trust will see the construction of the grand and divine Shri Ram temple at Ayodhya, on the birthplace of Lord Shri Ram and will take all decisions. The government has taken another major decision related to the Ram temple in Ayodhya. The 67 acres of land that was acquired under the Ayodhya Act will also be transferred to the entire, newly formed Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirtha area."

The government had recently set up the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra on the Supreme Court's directive to the Union government to form a trust that can look into the construction and management of a Ram temple. PM Modi arrived in Varanasi on Sunday to lay the foundation of 50 projects worth Rs 1,254 crore in his Lok Sabha constituency. He also flagged off IRCTC's 'MahaKaal Express' through video link during his day-long visit to the city.

