Congress' Ghulam Nabi Azad Dismisses Gurudwara Attack In Pakistan, Calls It 'a Non-issue'

Yet another example of Congress party's selective outrage was exposed after senior Congress leader and AICC President Ghulam Nabi Azad casually dismissed the horrific attack on Gurudwara Nankana Sahib calling it "a non-issue." Ghulam Nabi Azad brushed off the condemnable attack on Nankana Sahib where 400 Muslims attacked the revered Gurdwara and nearby residences of local Sikhs with stones laughing it off saying, "forget that." Ghulam Nabi was addressing a press conference on the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and refused to even comment on the Nankana Sahib attack in Pakistan.

"Forget that, it is not an issue. CAA is the issue," said Ghulam Nabi Azad.

Sources report that the protestors consisting of Muslim residents of Nankana Sahib had proclaimed that they will soon change the name from Nankana Sahib to Ghulaman-e-Mustafa. Moreover, the mob allegedly claimed that 'no Sikh will remain in Nankana'.

Forced conversion of Pak Sikh girl

Meanwhile, the main leader of the mob is the brother of Mohammed Hassan - who was accused of kidnapping and forcibly converting a Sikh girl -Jagjit Kaur. Akali Dal leader Manjinder Sirsa, in August, had shared a video of the grieving family telling how 18-year old Jagjit Kaur was allegedly abducted and converted to Islam in Pakistan. The family had alleged that she was converted by coercion and was threatened that her brothers and father would be shot if she did not convert to Islam.

Ghulam Nabi Azad in his press conference on CAA said, "The issue which has shaken the entire country from Kashmir to Kanyakumari is the amendment of the Citizenship Act. I have never seen such a spontaneous agitation taking place across the country, involving all the states, religions and regions of the country. That indicates that something has really gone wrong." He also said that he pays homage to the "innocent" boys killed in anti-CAA protests in Karnataka. Two persons were killed in the police firing of the anti-CAA protests that had turned violent in Mangaluru. Moreover, links of Popular Front of India (PFI) and Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) had emerged in the violence that broke out in the state.

