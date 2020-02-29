Congress Slams BJP Over Ravi Shankar Prasad's 'don't Preach Raj Dharma To Govt' Remark

The Congress on Saturday trained guns at the central BJP government after Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad told the principal Opposition party to not preach "Raj dharma" to the government.

Countering Ravi Shankar Prasad's remarks, senior Congress leader and former Union minister Kapil Sibal said that Opposition cannot preach "Raj dharma" to the Central BJP government as BJP does not possess the qualities of "listening, learning, and obeying duties".

"How can we, Mr. Minister? When you did not listen to Vajpayee ji in Gujarat, why would you listen to us! Listening, learning and obeying Rajdharma not one of your government's strong points."

Kapil Sibal was referring to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's popular remarks wherein he had reminded the then Gujarat Chief Minister Narendra Modi to follow "Raj dharma" during the 2002 anti-Muslim riots in the state.

'Raj Dharma' refers to the duty of a ruler to establish justice among his subjects and not discriminate on the basis of religion, race, caste, creed, language on or any other basis.

Ravi Shankar Prasad's jibe at Opposition

Earlier on Friday, Prasad slammed Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi for asking BJP to follow it's 'Raj dharma.' Questioning the Congress party over Raj Dharma, Ravi Shankar Prasad said, "Yesterday, the Congress party had visited President Ram Nath Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan and post their meeting, Sonia Ji had stated that 'BJP should follow its Raj dharma. I want to question the Congress party on Raj dharma."

Uttarakhand CM Harish Rawat attacks BJP

Uttarakhand chief minister Harish Rawat also launched attacks at the BJP saying even if the 'raj dharma' was not followed in Gujarat earlier, it should have been followed in Delhi at least.

"Ravi Shankar Prasad ji won't take a lesson of raj dharma from us but he should learn from Atal (Bihari Vajpayee) ji who had earlier said that while Gujarat was 'burning', the BJP government in the state was not following the 'raj dharma'.

"In addition, you are suddenly reminded today that Kapil Mishra is inciting violence when the court has taken cognizance over the issue. Then why are you people silent? Raise the matter and take action against him as soon as possible," the senior Congress leader stated.

The Congress Chief Minister was referring to the incidents of violence that have been on the rise in north-east Delhi Sunday, February 23. At least 42 people, including a police head constable, have died while around 200 people have been injured in the violence.

