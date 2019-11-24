The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

MASSIVE: Sharad Pawar Breaks Silence On 'Dy CM Ajit Pawar', Rejects NCP Allying With BJP

Politics

Minutes after NCP leader and Deputy CM Ajit Pawar said that BJP-NCP alliance will give a stable government in Maharashtra, party supremo Sharad Pawar responded.

Written By Navashree Nandini | Mumbai | Updated On:
sharad pawar

Minutes after NCP leader and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said on Sunday that BJP-NCP alliance will give a stable government in Maharashtra, party supremo Sharad Pawar has responded. Taking to Twitter, Sharad Pawar clarified that his NCP will not ally with the BJP. He stated that his party has 'unanimously' decided to ally with Congress and Shiv Sena. Making the political scenario on Maharashtra even more interesting and confusing, Sharad Pawar added that Ajit Pawar's statement is 'false and misleading'. He went on to say that it has been made with a malafide intent to create confusion. 

READ: Ajit Pawar confirms stand by changing Twitter bio; maintains he's an NCP neta

Ajit Pawar's tweet

Earlier, making his intent clear and hinting at an alliance of BJP and NCP in Maharashtra, new Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said that both parties will provide a stable government in the state. Taking to Twitter right after thanking the BJP leaders, he said that there is no need to worry as 'all is well'. He maintained that he is an NCP leader and Sharad Pawar is their leader. The deputy CM also said that he will always be an NCP leader and both parties will work towards the "welfare of the State and its people." He thanked the people of the state for their support and urged for patience.

READ: 'ALL IS WELL': Ajit Pawar appeals to NCP for a little patience; opens up on Sharad Pawar

Political scenario

Meanwhile, hotel politics began in the state with Shiv Sena and Congress MLAs being holed up in Hotel JW Marriott, while NCP MLAs being holed up in Rennaisance Hotel in Powai. Earlier in the day, Ajit Pawar thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, home minister and BJP president Amit Shah, and other BJP leaders and ensured that there will be a stable government. He also changed his Twitter bio to Deputy CM of Maharashtra, while also maintaining that he is an NCP leader. However, on Saturday, he skipped the party's legislative meet even as sources told that he was summoned by the NCP supremo Sharad Pawar and was told to resign from the deputy CM's post. 

READ: Fadnavis Maha CM, Rajasthan counterpart Gehlot fires 'farjical strike', 'Dil ki Baat' jibe

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

We Recommend

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
UDDHAV THACKERAY ASSURES PROTESTS
ANAND MAHINDRA STEPS DOWN
GANGULY WANTS ACTIVE NCA ROLE
THREE CAPITALS FOR ANDHRA PRADESH
FADNAVIS REJECTS ACB CLEAN CHIT
SALMAN ON PREITY'S CAMEO IN DABANGG