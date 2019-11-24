MASSIVE: Sharad Pawar Breaks Silence On 'Dy CM Ajit Pawar', Rejects NCP Allying With BJP

Minutes after NCP leader and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said on Sunday that BJP-NCP alliance will give a stable government in Maharashtra, party supremo Sharad Pawar has responded. Taking to Twitter, Sharad Pawar clarified that his NCP will not ally with the BJP. He stated that his party has 'unanimously' decided to ally with Congress and Shiv Sena. Making the political scenario on Maharashtra even more interesting and confusing, Sharad Pawar added that Ajit Pawar's statement is 'false and misleading'. He went on to say that it has been made with a malafide intent to create confusion.

There is no question of forming an alliance with @BJP4Maharashtra.

NCP has unanimously decided to ally with @ShivSena & @INCMaharashtra to form the government. Shri Ajit Pawar’s statement is false and misleading in order to create confusion and false perception among the people. — Sharad Pawar (@PawarSpeaks) November 24, 2019

READ: Ajit Pawar confirms stand by changing Twitter bio; maintains he's an NCP neta

Ajit Pawar's tweet

Earlier, making his intent clear and hinting at an alliance of BJP and NCP in Maharashtra, new Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said that both parties will provide a stable government in the state. Taking to Twitter right after thanking the BJP leaders, he said that there is no need to worry as 'all is well'. He maintained that he is an NCP leader and Sharad Pawar is their leader. The deputy CM also said that he will always be an NCP leader and both parties will work towards the "welfare of the State and its people." He thanked the people of the state for their support and urged for patience.

I am in the NCP and shall always be in the NCP and @PawarSpeaks Saheb is our leader.



Our BJP-NCP alliance shall provide a stable Government in Maharashtra for the next five years which will work sincerely for the welfare of the State and its people. — Ajit Pawar (@AjitPawarSpeaks) November 24, 2019

READ: 'ALL IS WELL': Ajit Pawar appeals to NCP for a little patience; opens up on Sharad Pawar

Political scenario

Meanwhile, hotel politics began in the state with Shiv Sena and Congress MLAs being holed up in Hotel JW Marriott, while NCP MLAs being holed up in Rennaisance Hotel in Powai. Earlier in the day, Ajit Pawar thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, home minister and BJP president Amit Shah, and other BJP leaders and ensured that there will be a stable government. He also changed his Twitter bio to Deputy CM of Maharashtra, while also maintaining that he is an NCP leader. However, on Saturday, he skipped the party's legislative meet even as sources told that he was summoned by the NCP supremo Sharad Pawar and was told to resign from the deputy CM's post.

READ: Fadnavis Maha CM, Rajasthan counterpart Gehlot fires 'farjical strike', 'Dil ki Baat' jibe