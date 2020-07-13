'Congress Will Complete Its Tenure In Rajasthan, No Reason For BJP To Rejoice': Surjewala

Amid the political crisis in Rajasthan, senior Congress leader and spokesperson Randeep Surjewala on Sunday night said that the party will complete its five-year tenure and neither the BJP not its allies have any reason to rejoice. Surjewala made the comments while speaking to reporters after landing in Jaipur along with Ajay Maken.

'No reason for BJP to rejoice'

Both the leaders have been sent by Congress high-command as central observers to save the government in the state. "Congress party is united. It will be united and Congress party's government will complete its tenure by serving the people of Rajasthan in the same manner as it is doing now. There is no reason for BJP and its allies to rejoice without any reason," Surjewala said.

In the early hours of Monday Rajasthan Congress in-charge Avinash Pande addressing a press conference along with Surjewala and Maken declared that the party had issued a whip to all MLAs to be mandatorily present at Congress Legislature Party meeting to be held at 10:30 am.

"Strict disciplinary action will be taken against any MLA who is absent without mentioning the personal, special reason," Pandey said.

Meanwhile, according to sources, Sachin Pilot and the MLAs supporting him will not attend the meeting on Monday. Sources had hinted that Gehlot may have asked all ministers to resign from their portfolios at the all-MLA meeting, hinting at a cabinet reshuffle or expansion.

At a time when Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has blamed the BJP for attempting to destabilise the State government by poaching MLAs, Deputy CM Sachin Pilot is camping in Delhi to speak to the party leadership regarding the political turmoil in the State.

Gehlot, Pilot summoned by Rajasthan SOG

Rajasthan's Special Operations Group (SOG) has issued notices to CM Ashok Gehlot, Deputy CM Pilot, multiple MLAs in connection with the alleged involvement of BJP leaders for toppling the state government. In the FIR registered on July 10, two BJP members were arrested for trying to lure Congress MLAs after their conversations were intercepted hinting that Pilot was reportedly in touch with the BJP camp to become the CM.

The clash between Gehlot and Pilot is also over the post of PCC Chief as Gehlot Camp wants that 'One Leader One Post' formula to be implemented in Rajasthan. Currently, Sachin Pilot heads the PCC besides holding the Deputy CM post.

Congress has 107 MLAs and the Gehlot government is supported by 10 Independent MLAs and two each from the Communist Party of India (Marxist) and the Bharatiya Tribal Party while BJP has 72 seats in the 200-member Assembly. As many as 30 Congress MLAs and some independent legislators who are in touch with Sachin Pilot have pledged their support to him and have vouched to stand by whatever decision he takes, sources said.

