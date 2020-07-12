Rajasthan Cong Leader Claims 'will Bring More BJP MLAs' As Pilot & Camp Skip Gehlot Meet

After the conclusion of the Congress MLA meeting at CM Ashok Gehlot's Jaipur residence, Congress MLA Rajendra Gudda, on Sunday, claimed that Congress was in touch with some BJP MLAs. Reaffirming that the Gehlot government maintained its majority, he added that Congress will bring more MLAs than it will lose. Sources claim that Congress has issued a whip to all MLAs to attend the Congress Legislative Party (CLP) meet scheduled on Monday. Pilot was absent from today's meet.

Rajasthan Crisis LIVE updates: CM Gehlot may ask all ministers to resign; Pilot skips meet

Cong MLA: 'Will bring more BJP MLAs'

Jaipur: Rajasthan CM and Congress leader Ashok Gehlot's meeting with party MLAs has concluded. Congress MLA Rajendra Gudda says, "Gehlot ji has the majority. We are also making efforts and some BJP MLAs are in our contact. We will bring more MLAs from BJP than we would lose." pic.twitter.com/r2ZhVsWC5d — ANI (@ANI) July 12, 2020

CM Ashok Gehlot may ask all ministers to resign; Pilot claims 30 MLAs' support: Sources

Meet at Gehlot residence concludes

While Pilot 22 supporting MLAs did not attend the meeting, senior Congress leaders - Randeep Surjewala, Ajay Maken were scheduled to attend the meeting. Pilot has also refused to attend the Congress Legislative Party (CLP) meeting on Monday inspite of the whip issued, threatening expulsion for six years. Sources had hinted that Gehlot may have asked all ministers to resign from their portfolios at the all-MLA meeting, hinting at a cabinet reshuffle or expansion - though Congress claims that there is no rift in the party.

Gehlot, Pilot summoned by Rajasthan SOG

Rajasthan's Special Operations Group (SOG) has issued notices to CM Ashok Gehlot, Deputy CM Pilot, multiple MLAs in connection with the alleged involvement of BJP leaders for toppling the state government. In the FIR registered on July 10, two BJP members were arrested for trying to lure Congress MLAs after their conversations were intercepted hinting that Pilot was reportedly in touch with the BJP camp to become the CM. Gehlot's camp reportedly intends to replace Pilot as Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee (RPCC) chief, as 30 Congress MLAs and some independent MLAs have reportedly extended support to Pilot.

30 Congress MLAs allegedly pledge support to Sachin Pilot inspite of party denying rift

Rajasthan government teeters

Pilot, who arrived in Delhi on Saturday, has already met with senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel and listed a set of grievances. He has also met with former Congress colleague - Jyotiraditya Scindia, who claimed it was sad to see Pilot being sidelined and persecuted by Rajasthan CM, after the meeting. While both Rahul and Sonia Gandhi have been briefed about the current situation, Pilot seeks to meet Congress chief Sonia Gandhi to apprise her of neglect meted out by state officials, SOG probe against him, being ignored by Central leadership.

Gehlot claimed that Congress MLAs and Independent legislators were being offered up to Rs.25 lakh each to switch sides on the lines of the recent pattern in Madhya Pradesh. However, BJP refuted this allegation, highlighting that there was infighting among the Congress ranks. Currently, Congress which enjoys the support of 12 Independent MLAs, holds a 48-seat majority over Opposition's 76.