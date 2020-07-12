MASSIVE: Sachin Pilot Likely To Join BJP In Presence Of Party Chief JP Nadda: Sources

In a massive blow to Congress, Deputy CM Sachin Pilot is likely to join BJP in the next 24 hours claim sources on Sunday. Pilot, who met with former colleague Scindia earlier in the day, is likely to join the saffron party in the presence of BJP chief JP Nadda. This move comes after Congress has issued a whip to all MLAs to attend the Congress Legislative Party (CLP) meet scheduled on Monday, which Pilot has refused to attend.

Rajasthan Cong leader claims 'will bring more BJP MLAs' as Pilot & camp skip Gehlot meet

Meet at Gehlot residence concludes

While Pilot 22 supporting MLAs did not attend the meeting, senior Congress leaders - Randeep Surjewala, Ajay Maken were scheduled to attend the meeting. Pilot has also refused to attend the Congress Legislative Party (CLP) meeting on Monday inspite of the whip issued, threatening expulsion for six years. Sources had hinted that Gehlot may have asked all ministers to resign from their portfolios at the all-MLA meeting, hinting at a cabinet reshuffle or expansion - though Congress claims that there is no rift in the party.

Gehlot, Pilot summoned by Rajasthan SOG

Rajasthan's Special Operations Group (SOG) has issued notices to CM Ashok Gehlot, Deputy CM Pilot, multiple MLAs in connection with the alleged involvement of BJP leaders for toppling the state government. In the FIR registered on July 10, two BJP members were arrested for trying to lure Congress MLAs after their conversations were intercepted hinting that Pilot was reportedly in touch with the BJP camp to become the CM. The notice issued to Pilot mentions an FIR under Sections 124(B) dealing with sedition and 120(B) conspiracy. Gehlot's camp reportedly intends to replace Pilot as Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee (RPCC) chief, as 30 Congress MLAs and some independent MLAs have reportedly extended support to Pilot.

Rajasthan Crisis LIVE updates: CM Gehlot may ask all ministers to resign; Pilot skips meet

Rajasthan government teeters

Pilot, who arrived in Delhi on Saturday, has already met with senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel and listed a set of grievances. He has also met with former Congress colleague - Jyotiraditya Scindia, who claimed it was sad to see Pilot being sidelined and persecuted by Rajasthan CM, after the meeting. While both Rahul and Sonia Gandhi have been briefed about the current situation, Pilot seeks to meet Congress chief Sonia Gandhi to apprise her of neglect meted out by state officials, SOG probe against him, being ignored by Central leadership.

30 Congress MLAs allegedly pledge support to Sachin Pilot inspite of party denying rift

Gehlot claimed that Congress MLAs and Independent legislators were being offered up to Rs.25 lakh each to switch sides on the lines of the recent pattern in Madhya Pradesh. However, BJP refuted this allegation, highlighting that there was infighting among the Congress ranks. Currently, Congress which enjoys the support of 12 Independent MLAs, holds a 48-seat majority over Opposition's 76.

Scindia says 'Sachin Pilot sidelined & persecuted by Ashok Gehlot' after meeting in Delhi