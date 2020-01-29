Congress Issues First Response On JDU Expelling Prashant Kishor & Pavan Varma

Congress spokesperson Sanjay Jha on Wednesday criticised Bihar CM Nitish Kumar and accused him of backstabbing the Mahaghatbandhan in Bihar. Taking to Twitter, Jha said that it was easier to trust a rattlesnake rather than Nitish Kumar himself.

This statement of Jha comes after Nitish Kumar-led Janata Dal-United (JDU) expelled poll strategist and its vice president Prashant Kishor, and the party's official spokesperson and General Secretary Pavan Varma, on Wednesday. Further extending support to Kishor and Varma, Jha said that they deserved better.

Nitish Babu backstabbed the Mahagathbandhan in Bihar with cold-blooded ruthlessness.



It is easier to trust a rattlesnake. #PrashantKishore and #PavanVarma deserve better. — Sanjay Jha (@JhaSanjay) January 29, 2020

READ | Rift In Mahagathbandhan: RJD And Cong MLAs Support Nitish Kumar's Human Chain

JDU confirms expulsion

JDU leader and Rajya Sabha MP KC Tyagi clarified that both had been expelled for repeatedly issuing controversial statements against the party and its national president Nitish Kumar.

In his statement, the JD(U) leader spoke about the party's decision to sack both of its leaders- "The party expelled both Prashant Kishor and Pavan Varma after they went on to issue multiple controversial statements," he said.

Adding to this he also spoke about how Prashant Kishor and Pavan Varma used 'wrong words' against Nitish Kumar. "I have never used such kind of words against the party president in my entire political career. They were shown their way out for using wrong words against our President Nitish Kumar," he stated.

READ | Jharkhand Assembly Polls: Tejashwi Yadav Predicts A 'clean Sweep' For Mahagathbandhan

JDU expels Prashant Kishor & Pavan Varma

Just a few months ahead of the Bihar elections, Nitish Kumar-led Janata Dal-United (JDU) expelled poll strategist and its vice president Prashant Kishor from the party. Along with it, it has also expelled spokesperson and general seceretary Pavan Varma from the party. This decision comes a day after JDU chief and CM Nitish Kumar warned Kishor that he has to be in limits if he chooses to be in the party. Responding to him, Kishor, who had joined JDU in September 2018, called Kumar a "liar" over his assertion that Amit Shah had referred him to Nitish.

Mahagathbandhan

Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance) was a coalition of political parties in the Eastern state of Bihar in India, formed before the 2015 Vidhan Sabha elections in Bihar. The alliance comprising Janata Dal (United), Rashtriya Janata Dal, and Congress won the majority of the seats and formed the government in the state. On July 26, 2017, Nitish Kumar broke the alliance and resigned from Chief Minister post, and it is to this that Jha was referring.

READ | 'Real Politician' Ajay Alok Goes On 'Coronavirus' Rant Against Expelled Prashant Kishor

READ | JDU Confirms: Prashant Kishor & Pavan Varma Expelled For Using Wrong Words Against Nitish