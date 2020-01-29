JDU Confirms: Prashant Kishor & Pavan Varma Expelled For Using Wrong Words Against Nitish

After Nitish Kumar-led Janata Dal-United (JDU) expelled poll strategist and its vice president Prashant Kishor, and the party's official spokesperson and General Secretary Pavan Varma, on Wednesday, party leader leader and Rajya Sabha MP KC Tyagi clarified that both had been expelled for repeatedly issuing controversial statements against the party and its national president Nitish Kumar.

In his statement, the JD(U) leader spoke about the party's decision to sack both of its leaders- "The party expelled both Prashant Kishor and Pavan Varma after they went on to issue multiple controversial statements," he said.

Adding to this he also spoke about how Prashant Kishor and Pavan Varma used wrong words against Nitish Kumar. "I have never used such kind of words against the party president in my entire political career. They were shown their way out for using wrong words against our President Nitish Kumar," he stated.

JDU expels Prashant Kishor and Pavan Varma

Months ahead of the upcoming Bihar elections, Nitish Kumar led Janata Dal-United (JDU) saw one of its biggest political twists after it announced that Prashant Kishor and party spokesperson Pavan Varma would be expelled from the party. The decision comes a day after Nitish warned Kishor that he has to be in limits if he chooses to be in the party. Responding to him, Kishor, who had joined JDU in September 2018, called Kumar a "liar". Nitish Kumar had also claimed that Kishor was inducted in the party on the reference of the then BJP chief Amit Shah.

Pavan Varma vs Nitish Kumar

Meanwhile, Pavan Varma had raised questions on Kumar and asked him to clarify his stance on the alliance with the BJP. Varma had written a letter to Nitish Kumar and made it public. In the letter, he had claimed that Kumar’s private views about BJP were less than favorable. Surprised at the decision of his party to extend the BJP alliance beyond Bihar, he urged Kumar to provide clarity on the party’s ideological agenda at a juncture when there were mixed views about the CAA and the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

Speaking on the letter, a 'shocked' Nitish Kumar had wished him luck saying: "he is free to go wherever he likes if he disagrees with the party." Kumar also expressed strong displeasure over Varma sharing on the social media a letter wherein he had mentioned of the Chief Minister has expressed apprehensions “in private” about the BJP’s “divisive” agenda.

