'Real Politician' Ajay Alok Goes On 'Coronavirus' Rant Against Expelled Prashant Kishor

Former Janata Dal (United) spokesperson Ajay Alok on Wednesday, reacting to the party expelling election strategist Prashant Kishor and Pavan Varma, said, "We have been relieved from the Coronavirus."

He added, "now it is for the AAP, Congress and Trinamool to decide on this Coronavirus. Prashant Kishor and Pavan Varma, both are Coronavirus. Our party is safe and secure now."

He added, "When you have a corporate mind, when will you work for politics? Was Prashant Kishor even born when Nitish became the CM? 9th and 10th standard students do better work than these people. They only know branding. We are the real politicians who toil in the sun."

Earlier, a day after the tussle within the JDU exploded, with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar saying that it was former BJP president Amit Shah who had asked Prashant Kishor to be inducted in the party, former spokesperson Ajay Alok had criticised him by calling him 'Coronavirus'.

JDU Expels Prashant Kishor, Pavan Varma

Just a few months ahead of the Bihar elections, Nitish Kumar led Janta Dal-United (JDU) has expelled poll strategist and its vice president Prashant Kishor from the party. Along with it, it has also expelled spokesperson Pavan Varma from the party. This decision comes a day after JDU chief and CM Nitish Kumar warned Kishor that he has to be in limits if he chooses to be in the party. Responding to him, Kishor, who had joined JDU in September 2018 called Kumar a "liar" over his assertion that Amit Shah had referred him to Nitish.

Prashant Kishor responds

Reacting to the JDU expelling him from the party, poll strategist Prashant Kishor took to Twitter and thanked Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and extended his 'best wishes', though there was more than a hint of sarcasm and perhaps even a dare in what he wrote.

Thank you @NitishKumar. My best wishes to you to retain the chair of Chief Minister of Bihar. God bless you.🙏🏼 — Prashant Kishor (@PrashantKishor) January 29, 2020

