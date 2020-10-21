Bihar Polls: Cong Releases Manifesto 'Badlav Patr'; Promises To Reject Centre's Farm Laws

Ahead of the three-phased Bihar Assembly Polls, the Congress party on Wednesday released its manifesto and promised that it will 'reject' Centre's farm laws if voted to power. The document titled 'Badlav Patr' ('Transformation document') promises loan waiver for farmers and providing 50 per cent subsidy in electricity bill to the farmers up to 100 Units.

Congress leader Randeep Surjewala, All India Congress Committee (AICC) Bihar in-charge Shakti Sinh Gohil presented the manifesto. During the launch of the manifesto, Congress said its manifesto is focussed on farmers and promised to repeal the recently enacted agricultural laws like the Government of Punjab, financial assistance to farmers who cultivate up to 2 acres under the Rajiv Gandhi Krishi Nyaya Yojna.

"Our 'Badlav Patra' talks about loan waiver, electricity bill waiver and increasing irrigation facilities for farmers. If our government comes to power in Bihar, we'll reject NDA govt's Farm Laws by bringing separate state Farm Bills as we did in Punjab," Shaktisinh Gohil said.

Furthermore, the party assured that the manifesto will grant employment for youth including Rs 1500 monthly allowance to the unemployed. It has also promised the restoration of 2.42 lakh teacher posts in 18 months.

Mahagathbandhan manifesto

Earlier on Saturday, Tejashwi Yadav released the joint manifesto along with Congress leaders Randeep Singh Surjewala, Shaktisinh Gohil and CPI, CPI(M), CPI-ML leaders of the State. Addressing the media, Tejashwi Yadav said that the main agenda of the Mahagathbandhan government will be to provide employment and stop the migration of people due to the unavailability of jobs. Reiterating his promise of providing 10 lakh jobs in his first cabinet meeting, if he is elected as the CM, Tejashwi Yadav also talked about the "special status" demand, commenting that "Trump won't confer special status to Bihar."

Bihar Elections 2020

Bihar Assembly Elections will be held in three phases - on October 28, November 3 and November 7 - and counting of votes will be held on November 10. Nitish Kumar is seeking reelection and is the CM face for the NDA. Mahagathbandhan has chosen Tejashwi Yadav as their CM face.

(With Inputs from ANI)