Congress MP Alleges Links Between Rajinikanth's Aide & BJP; Urges Clarity On AIADMK Tie-up

In a startling claim amid filmstar Rajinikanth's entry into Tamil Nadu politics, Congress MP Karti Chidambaram on Thursday hinted that BJP was discreetly helping the former. This comes amid the Kollywood actor Rajinikanth asking R Anjanamurthy and Tamilaruvimanian to coordinate his political outfit's activities on the ground. Intriguingly, Anjanamurthy served as the Head of TN BJP's Intellectual Cell until recently.

He was also present at the meeting of the state BJP's office-bearers in Chennai attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on November 21. Writing on Twitter, the Sivaganga MP cast doubts on the current status of Anjanamurthy in BJP and questioned the capacity in which he was assisting Rajinikanth. Thereafter, he asked BJP to throw light on whether it planned to continue its alliance with AIADMK in the 2021 Assembly polls.

Has @BJP4India @BJP4TamilNadu seconded or loaned @RaArjunamurthy to @rajinikanth or has he been suspended or has he left the BJP? — Karti P Chidambaram (@KartiPC) December 3, 2020

Rajinikanth confirms the launch of a political party

Earlier in the day, Rajinikanth announced on Twitter that he would make the formal announcement of his political party on December 31 followed by the party's launch in January 2021. He wrote, "In the forthcoming Assembly elections, with the support of the people, it is certain that honest, monetary, transparent, non-corrupt, secular and secular spiritual politics will emerge in Tamil Nadu". Earlier this week, he interacted with the senior office-bearers of the Rajini Makkal Mandram to decide on his entry into electoral politics.

Speaking to the media at his Poes Garden residence, Rajinikanth stressed that he would not go back on his promise to form a party and contest the 2021 Assembly polls in TN. While conceding that his political plunge was delayed due to health reasons, he stated that political change was a necessity at this juncture. The calls for him to formally join politics commenced since his famous comment- "If Jayalalithaa is voted back, even God cannot save Tamil Nadu" reportedly resulted in a massive loss for AIADMK in 1996.

Rajinikanth told the media, "This corona is a big problem. When I was bedridden, I got my life back because of your prayers. Now I don't mind even if I die. Political change is very certain. Everything needs to be changed. If not now, then never. You, the people, will have to decide. I'm coming. My victory is the people's win and my defeat is that of the public. I appeal to all of you to stand by me to bring these changes."

