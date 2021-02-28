Congress MP Reminds Ghulam Nabi Azad That 'J&K Was Torn By PM Modi' Amid Ex-CM's Praise

Amid Ghulam Nabi Azad's praise for PM Modi, Congress' Karur MP Jothimani on Sunday reminded Azad that 'he (Modi) tore Kashmir into pieces'. Stating that Azad was what he was due to that state, Jothimani added that the former Rajya Sabha MP was moulded through the decades by Congress. Earlier in the day, Azad highlighted PM Modi's quality of being true to his roots and not shying away from his 'reality' at a Jammu rally.

Dear Gulam Nabi Azad Ji you can praise Modi Ji as much as you want. But pls remember he tore Kashmir into pieces.This is the state & its people who made what you been for decades along with @INCIndia. — Jothimani (@jothims) February 28, 2021

On the other hand, Congress veteran Rashi Alvi appreciated the efforts BJP puts in its election campaign - be it state-level or civic polls. Alvi said that the ground-level efforts BJP puts in polls is remarkable, adding that Congress too much focus and draw a strategy to win. Criticising BJP's work to spread hatred, he said that Congress must put in a similar effort to 'spread love'. These differing comments come amid the ongoing turmoil in Congress regarding its leadership, with senior leaders seeking 'structural changes'.

Addressing a rally in Jammu Azad was all praises for Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a rally in Jammu. Praising Modi for being true to his roots, he said it was something which he really liked despite being rivals on political grounds. Weeks ago, the Prime Minister had also broken the barrier of political rivalry as he bid an emotional farewell to former J&K CM Ghulam Nabi Azad just before his term as a Rajya Sabha MP expired. Some of the '23 dissenters' led by Ghulam Nabi Azad along with Manish Tewari, Anand Sharma, Vivek Tankha, Akhilesh Prasad Singh, Raj Babbar, Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Kapil Sibal are in Jammu, as part of a 3-day visit to chalk out the future course of action and hold several public meetings.

Heaping praises on PM Modi in his address on Sunday, Azad said, "I like a lot of good things about many leaders. I come from a village and I am very proud of it. Our Prime Minister also admits that he comes from a village, and even though we are against each other in politics, but he doesn't hide his reality, his roots. If you try and hide your reality, then you are living in a false world."

On February 9, PM Modi recalled his interaction with Ghulam Nabi Azad after a grenade attack on Gujarati tourists in J&K in 2006, during his emotional farewell to the veteran Congress leader. Azad, who was serving as the J&K CM, immediately called Modi after the incident. Talking about their conversation, the PM mentioned that the senior Congress leader's tears would not stop. Afterwards, the then Chief Minister of J&K called him from the aircraft when the bodies of the terror victims were sent back and stayed in touch till the plane landed in Gujarat.

