Congress Questions PM Modi's Diwali Celebrations With Army; Claims ‘imminent’ China Threat

Ahead of PM Modi's annual visit to the Jaisalmer border post, to celebrate Diwali with security forces, Congress on Friday opined that in the face of 'imminent threat from China at the border', choking recession and pollution, BJP was busy with 'PM's PR (Public relations)'. Asking 'How does one have a 'Happy' Diwali under Modi regime?', Congress' official Twitter handle shared an article which claimed that Chinese troops were present with artillery, air defence units in North Bank of Pangong Lake in Ladakh. India has held eight rounds of military talks with Chinese commanders at Ladakh, over border issues.

PM Modi continues his tradition of celebrating Diwali with forces, may visit Jaisalmer

Earlier in the day, sources reported that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be with the jawans at the Jaisalmer border post, celebrating Diwali, as per his yearly tradition. Last year, PM Modi had celebrated Diwali in 2019 in the forward areas of Rajouri district along the Line of Control (LoC). He had posted a short video on his official Twitter account in which he can been seen in a combat jacket, feeding sweets to soldiers under a camouflaged tent. PM Modi flew to the Army Brigade Headquarters in Rajouri town and interacted with the troops a few hours after Pakistani army targeted forward posts in the district.

In 2018, PM Modi spent Diwali with the soldiers at the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) at Harsil village near the India-China border. In the pictures he shared, he was seen offering sweets to jawans, saluting alongside Chief of Army Staff General Bipin Rawat, and Northern Army commander Lt Gen Ranbir Singh. On his way back to the from Rajouri, he also interacted with air warriors and personnel of the army at Pathankot Air Force Station. Since becoming the Prime Minister in 2014, PM Modi has been celebrating Diwali with the security forces every year.

Indo-China 'disengagement and de-escalation' plans

India and China may be on the verge of a breakthrough with both sides broadly agreeing on a three-step process on disengagement of troops and withdrawal of weaponry from all major friction points in a time-bound manner, according to PTI sources. The broad contours of the proposal include removal of armoured personnel carriers within one day of inking an agreement, withdrawal of troops from specific areas on the north and south banks of the Pangong lake in eastern Ladakh and carrying out verification of the disengagement process by both the sides, they added. The specific proposals for the disengagement and restoration of the status quo ante as existed in April were finalised during the eighth round of high-level military talks on November 6. India's 20 jawans were martyred on June 5-6 amid a violent face-off between Indo-China troops at LAC's Galwan Valley.

