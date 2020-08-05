On Ram Mandir Bhumi Pujan Day, Rahul Gandhi Weighs In On Significance Of Lord Ram

A day after his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra welcomed the Ram Mandir Bhumi Pujan, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi also weighed in on the significance of Lord Ram. Writing on Twitter, Gandhi on Wednesday noted that Lord Ram is the manifestation of the best human qualities. He also stressed that Lord Ram symbolized love, mercy, and justice. However, the Wayanad Lok Sabha MP did not explicitly extend his support for the Bhumi Pujan or the construction of the Ram Mandir.

Rahul Gandhi wrote, "Lord Ram is the manifestation of the best human qualities. He is the core of humanity embedded in the depths of our minds. Lord Ram is love and he can never appear in hatred. Lord Ram is mercy and he can never appear in cruelty. Lord Ram is justice and he can never appear in unjustice."

मर्यादा पुरुषोत्तम भगवान राम सर्वोत्तम मानवीय गुणों का स्वरूप हैं। वे हमारे मन की गहराइयों में बसी मानवता की मूल भावना हैं।



राम प्रेम हैं

वे कभी घृणा में प्रकट नहीं हो सकते



राम करुणा हैं

वे कभी क्रूरता में प्रकट नहीं हो सकते



राम न्याय हैं

वे कभी अन्याय में प्रकट नहीं हो सकते। — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 5, 2020

On Tuesday, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra issued a statement, throwing her weight behind the Bhumi Pujan of the Ram Mandir. She mentioned that Ramayana had a deep imprint on Indian culture. Detailing the inclusive nature of Lord Ram, she expressed hope that the Bhumi Pujan ceremony would showcase national unity and fraternity.

PM Modi performs Bhoomi Pujan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi made the announcement pertaining to the formation of the Ram temple trust on the floor of the Lok Sabha on February 5. Named as the 'Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra', the trust held its first meeting on February 19. While Mahant Nritya Gopal Das was elected as the president of the trust, Nripendra Misra - the former Principal Secretary to PM Modi was chosen to head the Ram temple construction committee.

Out of the 175 eminent guests invited for the Bhumi Pujan of Ram Mandir, 135 saints belonging to 135 spiritual traditions were present. Some eminent citizens of Ayodhya were also invited to the ceremony. The sacred soil from over 2000 holy places and water from more than 100 rivers was brought for the Bhumi Pujan. PM Modi performed the Bhumi Pujan of the Ram Mandir. Apart from him, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, Ram Mandir trust chief Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, UP CM Yogi Adityanath and UP Governor Anandiben Patel were present on the stage.

