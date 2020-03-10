As Scindia Meets PM Modi, Rebel Congress MLA Numbers Swell; Cong Says 'BJP Will Fail'

In a massive development in the fast-paced Madhya Pradesh politics, sources have now revealed that around 21-24 MLAs are likely to resign from the Kamal Nath-led government. This comes a day after the all Madhya Pradesh cabinet ministers tendered their resignations to the Madhya Pradesh CM, and 18 MLAs jetted off to Bengaluru, allegedly on the directions of Scindia. On Tuesday morning, in a sensational twist, Jyotiraditya Scindia reached PM Modi's residence with Amit Shah.

Rebel MLAs to hold a press conference?

Some of the 20 ministers who resigned from Congress last night are said to be in touch with the rebels. Around 5 ministers who quit last night may offer support to rebels in Bengaluru. Sources also report that the rebel MLAs might hold a press conference in Bangalore after Scindia's 'big'announcement in Delhi.

'Scindia not leaving Congress'

While speaking on the massive cabinet rejig, senior Congress leader PC Sharma said, "All cabinet ministers have given their resignation to CM Kamal Nathji to tackle the situation. After this, there are 34 vacant positions in the cabinet. Now the CM will take proper action."

"Scindia Ji is a Congress leader, he is not leaving anywhere. BJP's strategy will fail badly. There are some BJP MLAs that are in touch with Congress. People are just speculating that Scindia will leave the party. CM Kamal Nathji will solve everything. There is no threat," added the Congress leader.

Scindia sets demands to Sonia Gandhi

Meanwhile, in a last-ditch attempt to pacify Scindia, Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday night called Scindia amid the growing number of rebel MLAs in the Madhya Pradesh Congress. Sources reported that Scindia has demanded both a Rajya Sabha seat in the upcoming polls and the post of the Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee chief.

Amidst this development, BJP took swift action as sources reported that senior BJP leaders Narottam Mishra and Shivraj Singh Chouhan met BJP chief Amit Shah's residence - hinting at BJP's decision to call for a trust vote in the MP assembly. In the 230-member Madhya Pradesh Assembly, Congress currently has 114 MLAs, followed by the BJP with 107, with the current number of rebel MLAs posing a serious threat to the Kamal Nath government.

