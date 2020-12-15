Congress' Singhvi Has Scathing Response To Kejriwal's U.P Announcement; Slams Owaisi Too

Slamming Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal for his announcement to contest Uttar Pradesh polls, Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi said that he will do the same that Owaisi did in Bihar. Asaduddin Owaisi's AIMIM won 5 seats in Bihar assembly elections, and Congress accused them of eating into their vote bank. Terming Owaisi as ''B team", Congress said that BJP had placed AIMIM to divide the votes. Similarly, Singhvi in this case has said that AAP will indirectly aid BJP by the division of votes.

Owaisi did the same in Bihar. It's nothing but a division of votes to support their team A BHAJPA.#UPMeinBhiKejriwal — Abhishek Singhvi (@DrAMSinghvi) December 15, 2020

READ | Arvind Kejriwal Announces AAP Will Contest 2022 Uttar Pradesh Elections; Accuses Rivals

AAP to contest polls in Uttar Pradesh

Announcing his party's entry in Uttar Pradesh, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that the Aam Aadmi Party will contest the assembly elections in 2022. AAP had already begun its expansion in Uttar Pradesh, appointing its party leader Sanjay Singh as the chief of its state wing. Earlier, in August, the party had appointed Abhinav Rai as co-incharge of the party's Uttar Pradesh unit, Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh had announced.

Addressing a press conference on Tuesday, Kejriwal said, "Aam Aadmi Party will contest UP Assembly polls in 2022. Political parties in UP stabbed people in the back, politics in state lacks honesty of intent. Development of Uttar Pradesh is held back by dirty politics and corrupt leaders there. Many people from UP are coming to me and saying that AAP should contest from the state. People of Uttar Pradesh should also get those services which Delhi people are getting." Flaunting his government's flagship scheme, Kejriwal said, "Can't a mohalla clinic be made in Lucknow's Gomti Nagar? Why do the people of U.P have to come to Delhi for every little thing?"

READ | Kejriwal celebrates as AAP wins 1 of 49 Goa Zila Panchayat polls; BJP trounces Congress

Uttar Pradesh assembly numbers

The BJP registered a landslide victory and secured three-quarter majority of 325 seats in Uttar Pradesh in 2017, despite not projecting a chief ministerial candidate. Out of the total 403 seats, Samajwadi party won 47 seats and Bahujan Samaj Party won 19 seats. Congress won 7 seats out of the 103 seats contested and other smaller parties won 18 seats.

READ | Smriti Irani slams Amarinder Singh & Arvind Kejriwal over their 'hypocrisy' on farm laws

READ | I am Laila of Indian politics, all others are Majnus: Asaduddin Owaisi on BJP's accusation