Rajasthan: BSP-turned-Congress MLA Accuses Sachin Pilot Of Offering Him Money To Join BJP

In a big development on Monday, BSP-turned-Congress MLA Giriraj Singh Malinga accused Sachin Pilot of offering him money ahead of the Rajya Sabha polls to join BJP. Maintaining that there were attempts to topple the Rajasthan government since December 2019, he informed the reporters that he had alerted CM Ashok Gehlot about this conspiracy. While refusing to disclose the amount of money offered, he alleged that the talks were held at Pilot's residence.

Recalling that he had refused the sacked Deputy CM's offer, Malinga stressed that he could not join BJP as it would be a betrayal of the people's mandate. Refuting rumours of submitting an audio clip to the CM, he expressed willingness to appear before any investigative agency. Malinga was one of the 6 BSP MLAs who had joined the Congress party in September 2019.

The rift within Rajasthan Congress

Pilot’s departure to Delhi with some of his supporting legislators on July 11 set off alarm bells in the Congress camp. As per sources, he had a one-to-one meeting with senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel, where he listed a long list of grievances. Some of the MLAs from the Pilot camp are believed to be lodged at Gurugram as well. Additionally, sources revealed that Pilot had sought a meeting with Congress president Sonia Gandhi to apprise her of the step-motherly treatment being meted out to his faction.

On July 13, the Congress Legislative Party in Rajasthan passed a resolution unanimously supporting the state government led by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. The MLAs also condemned all acts intended to weaken the government. They also called for strict disciplinary action to be taken against any Congress MLA or office-bearer of the party directly or indirectly involved in anti-party activities. However, Sachin Pilot and his loyalists stayed away from this meeting.

Moreover, they rejected the Congress party's overtures by refusing to attend the second CLP meeting convened on Tuesday. Meanwhile, Sachin Pilot and 18 supporting MLAs challenged the Assembly Speaker's disqualification notice in the Rajasthan High Court. On the other hand, the Rajasthan Police's Special Operations Group sent a notice to Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat for recording his statement and submitting his voice sample in a case of horse-trading.

