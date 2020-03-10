Congress Still Confident There's 'no Threat To Kamal Nath Govt' Despite 20 MLAs Resigning

The Madhya Pradesh government led by CM Kamal Nath is on the verge of collapsing following the resignation of senior Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia along with at least 20 MLAs. Various party leaders have conceded defeat and said that the government will not be able to survive. On the other hand, Congress leader Kantilal Bhuria, who meet Kamal Nath on Tuesday afternoon, said that the State government is strong and will continue to run as they have the required number of MLAs for a majority.

'We have the required number of MLAs'

"The State government is strong and it will continue in office. The government is not going to fall because someone is saying so. We have the required number of MLAs," Kantilal Bhuria told reporters. Earlier on Tuesday, Congress leaders Digvijaya Singh, Jitu Patwari, Bala Bachchan, Sajjan Singh Verma, Surendra Singh Baghel and others also met Chief Minister Kamal Nath at his residence.

'I look ahead at a fresh start'

In his resignation letter to party president Sonia Gandhi, Scindia wrote, "To reflect and realise the aspirations of my people and my workers I believe it is best that I now look ahead at a fresh start". Soon after Scindia's announcement, the Congress said that it has expelled the leader from the party over his "anti-party" activities.

The Congress government in MP, till now, enjoys a majority in the assembly with the support of the BSP, SP and Independent MLAs. In a House with an effective strength of 228, Congress has 114 MLAs, and BJP has 107. Of the seven others — two are from the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), one from the Samajwadi Party (SP), and four are independent lawmakers. All seven support the Nath government, giving it a slight majority. Two seats are vacant in the 230-member House.

After the resignation of 20 Congress MLAs, the Kamal Nath government will not survive the number game as the BJP will have the required numbers to form a government. The majority mark is at 105 seats and the BJP has 107 MLAs' support.

