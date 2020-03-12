Congress' Kharge Reveals Failed Crisis Talks With Jyotiraditya Scindia To Avert BJP Jump

Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday said that he held talks with BJP's Jyotiraditya Scindia and told him that there was no need to leave the party. After resigning from the Congress party, Scindia joined the BJP on Wednesday in the presence of Nadda. He was formally inducted at the party headquarters at Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Marg in the national capital.

Speaking to ANI, Kharge expressed distress over Scindia's departure and stated that he tried to convince him. He said that he told him it was not right to leave the party as he has been four times Member of Parliament and held many posts.

"I felt bad that he left Congress. Three days back I held talks with him and told him that there is no need to leave the party. He is young and a good orator. Party is built on ideology and all believing in this ideology should make the party strong," Kharge said.

"I told him that personal gains and losses are there in everyone's life. You have been MP for 4 times and held many posts, that's why it is not right to leave. Still, he didn't listen to anyone and left the party by putting his grievances forward," he added.

Meanwhile, many other Congress leaders including Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot have slammed Scindia for resigning from the party. Hitting out at Scindia, who ended an 18-year long association with Congress, Gehlot said "such opportunists should have left the party much earlier" adding that "people will teach him a lesson".

Scindia joins BJP

After two days of heavy political drama, the former Guna MP formally submitted his resignation to Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday after mediation failed. Jyotiraditya Scindia resigned from the party soon after he met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the latter's residence along with former BJP party chief Amit Shah. Moreover, 22 MLAs who support him have tendered their resignation from their Bengaluru resorts.

After resigning from the Congress party, Jyotiraditya Scindia joined the BJP on Wednesday in the presence of party national president JP Nadda. As he joined the saffron party, after serving the Congress for 18 years, Scindia extended his regards to BJP president Nadda, PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, and targeted the grand old party. While Nadda welcomed him to the party, saying that he is joining his family, Scindia stated that Congress is not doing Jan Seva (public service) anymore.

