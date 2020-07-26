Congress To Stage Protest In Front Of Raj Bhawans In All States Except Rajasthan

Amplifying the Congress' anti-BJP protest titled 'Speak Up for Democracy', Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee (RPCC) chief Govind Singh Dotasra, on Sunday, announced that Congress supporters will stage a nationwide protest on Monday. He announced that supporters will stage support in front of Raj Bhavan in all the states of the country, except Rajasthan. Assuring Governor Kalraj Mishra that no such protest will be held in Rajasthan, he said that they hoped he will convene the state Assembly soon.

Congress' nationwide Raj Bhawan 'Gherao'

कल Save Democracy-Save Constitution अभियान के तहत कांग्रेसी देश की सभी राज्यों में राजभवन के सामने प्रदर्शन करेंगे, लेकिन हम #राजस्थान में ऐसा कुछ भी नहीं करेंगे।हमने महामहिम को कैबिनेट का रिवाइज्ड नोट भेज दिया है और उम्मीद करते हैं कि वे जल्द सत्र आहूत करने की स्वीकृति देंगे। — Govind Singh Dotasra (@GovindDotasra) July 26, 2020

Gehlot cabinet proposes Assembly session from July 31

On Saturday, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot submitted a revised proposal to the Governor on convening the assembly session from July 31. Sources said that a floor test is not part of the proposal, just a display of strength. While Coronavirus has been mentioned as the main agenda for the session, Gehlot had warned that Congress MLAs will protest outside PM residence if needed.

Gehlot and his MLAs had 'gheraoed' Raj Bhawan for 4-5 hours on Friday refusing to vacate till Governor Kalraj Mishra allows to call an Assembly session. Mishra has maintained that he cannot permit calling an Assembly session yet as the matter is sub judicial and is mulling legal options. After being assured by the governor that 'constitution will be followed', they returned back to Fairmont Hotel.

Rajasthan's legal battle

On Friday, Rajasthan High Court has said that the status quo will be maintained in the disqualification notice i.e no action will be taken against the MLAs till the SC hearing is completed. The High Court has stayed the disqualification notice issued to Pilot & his 18 MLAs till Monday when the SC will hear the Speaker's plea challenging the stay. Former Deputy CM Sachin Pilot and his supporting MLAs have filed a caveat petition in the Supreme Court stating no order should be passed by the Supreme Court without hearing the Pilot camp. Sources now report that the Speaker CP Joshi may rescind his plea filed in the SC.

Pilot & his MLAs rebelled when Rajasthan's Special Operations Group (SOG) issued notice to Pilot in connection with the alleged involvement of BJP leaders for toppling the state government with BJP members. In response, Pilot and 18 MLAs arrived in Delhi, reducing the Congress' numbers from 107 to 88. Though Gehlot has submitted a letter of 104 MLAs' support, the Congress also issued disqualification notices Pilot & his 18 MLAs from the Assembly.