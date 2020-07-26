MP CM Shivraj Chouhan Holds COVID-19 Review Meeting From Hospital After Testing Positive

A day after testing positive for Coronavirus (COVID-19), Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, on Sunday, held a review meeting via video-conferencing over the COVID-19 situation in the state. Chouhan is currently hospitalised in Bhopal's govt-run Chirayu hospital. Chouhan is the first Chief Minister to test positive for the virus in the country.

CM Chouhan reviews COVID situation

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan holds a review meeting via video-conferencing over #COVID19 situation in the state.



He is admitted to COVID-19 dedicated Chirayu Hospital after testing positive yesterday.

Chouhan assures good health

Earlier in the day, Chouhan assured citizens that he was fine and was receiving treatment from Corona warriors. He urged citizens to come forward and get tested on experiencing any of the symptoms for the virus. Furthermore, he highlighted the importance of social distancing and use of masks.

#COVID19 से डरने की बजाय पूरे आत्मविश्वास के साथ हमें इसका मुकाबला करना चाहिए।



दो गज की दूरी रखना, हाथ धोते रहना और मास्क लगाना कोरोना से बचने के लिए सबसे बड़े अस्त्र हैं।



मेरी सभी प्रदेशवासियों से अपील है, अपने लिए और अपनों के लिए इन अस्त्रों का उपयोग ज़रूर करें । — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) July 26, 2020

COVID-19 in Madhya Pradesh

As of Sunday, Madhya Pradesh has witnessed a total of 26,926 cases and 799 fatalities. Of these cases, 7639 are active while 18,488 are cured. The state has tested 4,46,311 samples till date - taking its total case positivity to 6.03% - testing 12,783 samples in past 24 hours. Madhya Pradesh - which saw a major political shift amid the pandemic- ranks 15th in the list of worst-hit states in India.

The BJP government has also called for a total lockdown in Indore, Shahdol, Jabalpur, Gwalior, Bhind, Morena, Raisen on Saturday and Sunday, due to the rise in cases in these districts. Indore has 6709 cases of which 1803 are active, while Bhopal has 5109 cases of which 1565 were active. Both districts were the first hotspots in the state, with even the health department in Bhopal - one of the biggest hotspots in the city.

Coronavirus scenario in India

While India's current lockdown is limited upto containment zones appealing to reopen India to boost the economy, several states have imposed varying degrees of lockdown in cities with a higher number of cases - Pune, Bengaluru, Chennai, Guwahati, Thiruvananthapuram to name a few. International flights have been banned till August, while limited domestic flight movement has been extended by three more months. With a recovery rate of 63.91 per cent, India's case fatality rate has further declined to 2.38 percent. A cumulative of 1,62,91,331 samples have been tested til date with 4,42,263 samples tested in past 24 hours. India's COVID tally stands at 13,85,522 of which 4,67,882 are active while 8,85,576 have recovered. 32,063 people have died so far.