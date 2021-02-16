Congress' Udit Raj Questions Judiciary Over Disha Ravi's Arrest, Says No Wrong In Tweeting

Congress MP Udit Raj launched a scathing attack at the judiciary over activist Disha Ravi's arrest, accusing the judges of being compromised in the matter while claiming that there was no mistake in the 21-year-old's actions. Joining the chorus of the Opposition condemning Disha's arrest, Udit Raj remarked that tweeting was not a crime and that anyone was free to do so. The Congress leader questioned the role of the judges in Disha Ravi's arrest while alleging that they had been compromised.

Defending the activist from Bengaluru, Congress leader Udit Raj claimed that everyone was free to share links and went on to cite an example of forwarding Zoom links to invite people to join meetings. Almost as though he was doubting his own stance of backing the activist, Udit Raj claimed that conspiring against India would be very easy if Disha Ravi's turns out to be correct. Congress leader KTS Tulsi termed Disha Ravi's arrest as misuse of power by the government while condemning the Centre's actions and demanding her release.

Disha Ravi who was picked up by the Delhi Police in Bengaluru was sent to police custody for five days by the Patiala House Court on Sunday. Arguing at the Court, the public prosecutor claimed that Disha Ravi had edited the toolkit on February 3 and also said that her mobile had been recovered and that data was yet to be retrieved. Arguing for the Delhi Police, the public prosecutor alleged a large conspiracy against the government of India to rebuild the Khalistan group via the toolkit and claimed that there were thousands of people involved in it. In her defence, Disha Ravi claimed that she had edited just two lines of the toolkit and said that she was influenced by the farmers' protests and thereby extended her support to them. The 21-year-old activist claimed that every party, including the BJP, had their own toolkit and that she was not aware of any large conspiracy behind the toolkit shared by Greta Thunberg.

21-year-old climate change activist Disha Ravi was arrested from Bengaluru in connection with the 'toolkit' related to farmers' protests which was also shared by Greta Thunberg. Disha Ravi, the founder of Friday for Future (FFF), was arrested by the Delhi Police special cell on Saturday and will be questioned for allegedly disseminating the toolkit related to farmers' protests to various people via social media. The 21-year-old is the co-founder of FFF which began in August 2018 when Greta Thunberg announced a school strike against climate change.

