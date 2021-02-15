'So Many Attempts To Whitewash A Sin': BJP's BL Santhosh Slams Those Backing Disha Ravi

As Disha Ravi's link to Greta Thunberg "Tool Kit" came to the fore on Monday, BJP National General Secretary BL Santhosh launched a scathing attack on "anarchists who are rallying behind Disha Ravi". In what seemed like a warning, Santhosh said that the people who are calling Disha Ravi as "21 year old, sole bread winner, daughter of single mother, climate change activist will run for cover" because the Delhi Police is accessing the WhatsApp conversation of Disha Ravi which according to Santhosh is most likely to reveal many facets of the global conspiracy to malign India.

As the the great drama of #Toolkit unfolds many anarchists who are rallying behind #DishaRavi as 21 year old, sole bread winner, daughter of single mother, climate change activist will run for cover. WhatsApp groups, editing option, conversations will unravel many a characters . — B L Santhosh (@blsanthosh) February 15, 2021

While lashing out at those who are supporting Disha Ravi, BL Santhosh asked why no one is answering how Disha Ravi got access to edit the Tool Kit document.

Bengaluru Greta Thunberg , Vegan , sole bread winner , student , 21 year old , passionate activist ..... so many attempts to white wash a sin ...!! Not one anarchist ready to answer the question .. How 21 year old student got access to edit #Toolkit . — B L Santhosh (@blsanthosh) February 15, 2021

During farmers protest which was actually against the farm laws, demands of the release of UAPA accused Varvara Rao, Sudha Bhardwaj and Umar Khalid were raised when these UAPA accused neither have any connection to farmers' protest nor the farm laws. The protests also saw pro Khalistani elements and global celebrities including the likes of Pop singer Rihanna and climate change activist Greta Thunberg meddling into India's internal affairs through the farmers' agitation. Greta Thunberg's Tool Kit was given to her by Bengaluru resident Disha Ravi. Congress has also voiced out their outrage against the arrest of Disha Ravi. With respect to the series of incidents with respect to farm laws, Santhosh said "sooner the farmers understand that they are taken for a ride, the better for them and nation".

Suddenly #FarmProtests have turned into civil rights movement ... climate activism ...civil liberties movement .. food security agitation ....!!! Sooner the farmers & farmers leaders understand that they are taken for a ride , better for them & nation . — B L Santhosh (@blsanthosh) February 15, 2021

Disha Ravi and Greta Thunberg's tool kit

Disha Ravi, a 21-year-old student who is said to be climate change activist from India shared the document "Tool Kit" to Greta Thunberg which the latter posted on Twitter on February 3 while expressing her support for farmers agitation. The Tool Kit had startling details on how to intensify the farmers' stir and get global attention to the issue. The Tool Kit also mentioned the plans of holding protests outside Indian embassies across the world on Republic Day, which was also executed as given in the tool kit. Besides holding protests, it also called for a Twitter storm under the hashtag 'Ask India Why' to make a digital strike and corner the Indian Government and to destroy "Chai and Yoga" image of the country.

Disha Ravi's WhatsApp chats have been accessed by Delhi Police and two more suspects namely Nikita Jacob and Shantanu against whom non-bailable warrants have been issued as they were allegedly involved in the making of the Tool Kit and were in direct touch with pro Khalistani elements, according to Delhi Police.

