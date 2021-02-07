Congress Workers In Mumbai Protest Over Union Budget, Raise Black Flags Against FM

On Sunday, Congress workers showed black flags to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and protested against the 2021-22 Union Budget and the increase in fuel prices. However, the police managed to stop the protesters from reaching near the venue of FM's visit in Mumbai, a police official said. On February 1, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented India's first paperless budget in the parliament.

The protesters had started assembling outside the Dadar railway station since early morning. As the FM reached Yogi Sabha Grah in Dadar area for interaction, around 400 to 500 Congress workers started shouting slogans against the Union Budget presented by her last week.

READ | West Bengal Polls: Congress, Left To Discuss Seat-sharing In Kolkata On Feb 7

One of the AICC members, Sachin Sawant tweeted in Marathi and said, "Today in Mumbai N Sitharaman came to explain Modi's intention and to tell the entrepreneurs how good his budget is, INC Mumbai carried out a huge march to listen to the people with open ears".

READ | Congress Raebareli MLA Aditi Singh Slams Sonia Gandhi For Ignoring Voters; 'only 2 Visits'

Congress workers shouted slogans against the Union Budget and the increasing prices of essential commodities like petrol, diesel, cooking gas cylinders as well as railway fares.

"The protest took place peacefully. No untoward incident was reported. No one has been detained and no FIR has been registered," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 4) Vijay Patil, reported PTI.

READ | Shiv Sena Workers Ink & Assault BJP Neta In Public; Congress Against FM Nirmala In Mumbai

Finance Minister Sitharaman Presents 1st Paperless Budget

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Annual Budget in Parliament, on February 1. India's first paperless budget, her speech lasted for 1 hour 40 minutes - a big reduction from her previous 2 hours 40-minute speech in 2020. Encompassing several sectors under Aatmanirbhar Bharat - Health and Well-Being, Physical and Financial capital and infrastructure, Inclusive Development for Aspirational India, Reinvigorating Human Capital, Innovation and R&D, Finance Minister has also focused on asset monetisation, fiscal deficit etc. Amid the farmers' protest and COVID-19 pandemic, Budget 2021 focused on healthcare and agriculture.

READ | Budget 2021 FULL Speech & Text: Finance Minister Sitharaman Presents 1st Paperless Budget

(With PTI Inputs)