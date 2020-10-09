'Conspired Against Republic, Didn't Probe SSR, Palghar': Union Ministers Shame MVA Sarkar

Slamming the Mumbai Police for leveling false allegations on Republic Media Network, Union Minister Giriraj Singh said that they are behaving like the political wing of Shiv Sena and Congress. Giriraj Singh's remark comes after Republic TV exposed that the FIR filed by Mumbai Police on October 1st, mentions India Today and not Republic TV, even as Mumbai Police Commissioner named Republic TV in his press conference and then proceeded to give copious exclusives to India Today itself.

Earlier on Thursday, upholding press freedom, Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar said that Congress and its allies' attempts to target the media is unacceptable. BJP national president JP Nadda also categorically slammed Congress and allies for their assaults on Republic Media Network. He said that trampling over media freedom will never be tolerated by the people of India.

Similarly, Union Minister of Jal Shakti Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said that Mumbai Police did work at the same speed and dedication during the investigation of Palghar, Sushant Singh Rajput and Bollywood drugs mafia, as it did while "conspiring" against a news channel.

Free press is a defining feature of our democracy and a cherished ideal of the Constitution. Trampling on media freedom will not be tolerated by people of India.



Republic accesses FIR

While the Mumbai Police accused the Republic Media Network of manipulation in TRP, on accessing the FIR filed by the Mumbai police, it was found that contrary to Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh's allegations naming Republic TV, the arrested Relationship manager of the Hansa Research Group Private Limited - Vishal Bhandari has named India Today and other channels to allegedly 'increase ratings'.

Two employees of Hansa- which is responsible for installing and maintaining the Bar-O-Meter of the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) - Dy General Manager Nitin Deokar and Relationship Manager Vishal have recorded their statements with the Mumbai police. Bhandari has revealed that India Today and other channels instigated him and offered money to panel homes, where Bar-O-Meter is installed.

Moreover, Deokar revealed that a person named Vinay asked Bhandari in November 2019 to approach 5 homes and ask them to watch India Today daily for two hours. As per Bhandari’s own confession to the BARC Vigilance team, Vinay paid him Rs.5000 as commission for distributing Rs.1000 among 5 panel homes. An audit inquiry by BARC confirmed that 5 households were indeed bribed to watch India Today daily for minimum two hours from November 2019 to May 2020.

In effect, the complaint over which Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh had earlier on Thursday held a press conference and proceeded to claim he would investigate a TRP Scam had actually named India Today, and not Republic TV.

Arnab issues statement

After it came to light that India Today has been mentioned multiple times in the FIR over which Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh had attempted to implicate Republic TV, Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami on Thursday demanded the resignation of the Mumbai CP. Observing that Singh had been totally exposed, he stressed that Republic TV was not even mentioned in the FIR copy accessed by the Network. Arnab noted that India Today was the channel for which financial compensation was allegedly provided to gain viewership. He expressed dismay that the Mumbai Police Commissioner had closed the investigation against India Today and instead, addressed a presser accusing Republic TV.

