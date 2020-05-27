Corona Virus: TDP Becomes First Political Party In India To Hold A Digital Conclave

Amidst the coronavirus pandemic, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) has become the first political outfit in India to hold a two-day digital conclave in which over 25,000 party activists and leaders are participating through Zoom digital platform. The conclave began on May 27 and is being addressed by its party chief N Chandrababu Naidu. Coincidentally, Naidu has completed 25 years as the party's president.

Since its formation in 1982, in united Andhra Pradesh, the TDP has been organising its annual conclave titled Mahanadu around this time to galvanise party cadres and leaders. Mahanadu coincides with the birthday of TDP's founder NT Rama Rao on May 28.

Stuck in Hyderabad for more than 50 days due to lockdown, Chandrababu Naidu reached Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh on May 25. Addressing leaders and cadres in the digital conclave, Naidu recalled how Mahanadu has been like a festival wherein everyone in the party has been face to face for so many years.

"Due to Covid-19 restrictions, we have chosen this digital online route to connect with everybody in the party as part of its digital socialisation programme. We are calling this Digital Mahanadu 2020," said Naidu in his opening address.

According to TDP officials, a total of 17 resolutions will be adopted in this Mahanadu which includes the LG Polymers gas leak incident in Visakhapatnam; increase in power tariffs; challenges faced by the common man with regards to Covid-19, 'Gunda Jagan Raj', sale of TTD assets, farming distress, irrigation projects in doldrums, illegal cases on citizens etc and other aspects of the functioning of the Jagan Mohan Reddy government in Andhra Pradesh.

During the conclave, Naidu launched a scathing attack on the ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) which has completed a year of governance.

"In an unprecedented manner, the YCP government targeted TDP cadres to crush their businesses physically and financially. It has been a painful year where hundreds of TDP activists have been implicated in false cases and have been put in jail for no fault of theirs," said Naidu.

"The Jagan government has not completed a single irrigation project in the past one year even as AP's lifeline project of Polavaram has been stalled and now is stuck in legal hurdles," he added.

The TDP chief lamented that Jagan's retrogressive policies has led to exit of investments and industries from Andhra Pradesh and has eventually caused huge loss of job opportunities to workers, youth and other sections.

"By stopping thousands of crores worth works of Amaravati capital city, YCP has caused serious harm to farmers who sacrificed their lands.The chief minister is deriving sadistic pleasure even as farmers are still holding protests against shifting of capital braving the hot summer and coronavirus lockdown," Naidu alleged.

Stressing the need for using latest technology, innovation and digital socialisation, Naidu called upon the TDP cadres and people of AP to fight back anti-development and retrogressive forces and work for bringing back the past glory to the state.

