Delay In Nirbhaya Verdict Due To AAP, Delhi Govt Did Nothing For The Case: Meenakshi Lekhi

On Wednesday, the Delhi High Court announced its order on the plea filed by the Centre challenging the order of the Patiala High Court of deferring the February 1 execution of the rapists in the Nirbhaya case. Speaking on the order of the High Court, BJP leader Meenakshi Lekhi slammed the AAP led-government in the national capital stating that the cause of delay in the case was because they had not taken any stringent action for the case.

'High Court slammed Delhi Govt'

The High Court in their decision upheld the order of the Patiala High Court stating that all four rapists needed to be hanged together. However, the court also stated that it was giving all four rapists a week's deadline to exercise all their remaining legal remedies, following which the court will begin proceedings for their execution.

"The delay is due to state government. Now HC has given a time slot. The High Court slammed the Delhi Government for not taking action against the case. The Delhi Government has done nothing for the case. Even the Court has cleared that the Delhi Government has done nothing in the past two years," said Lekhi.

Meenakshi Lekhi also stated that the pain of the nation was very less compared to the pain that Nirbhaya's mother Asha Devi was going through. She also stated that everyone was demanding the four rapists be hanged, hence action on the case needed to be taken as soon as possible.

MHA moves to SC

The Home Ministry has now moved the Supreme Court against the Delhi High Court judgment in the Nirbhaya Case after their plea was dismissed in the Delhi High Court. MHA along with Tihar jail, in their plea, had mentioned that the convicts by filing their review, curative and mercy petition, one after the other at such a belated stage, are being permitted to play with law leading to unnecessarily prolonging execution and taking judicial process for a ride.

