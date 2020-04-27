COVID Infection Scare To Lalu Yadav; Treating Doctor In Contact With COVID-19 Patient

RJD President Lalu Yadav faces the threat of COVID-19 infection after a patient admitted next to Lalu Yadav's paying ward in RIMS hospital Ranchi has tested positive for Coronavirus. A 78-year-old has tested positive, who was under the treatment of Lalu Yadav's treating doctor Dr. Umesh Prasad for the past 15 days. Dr. Umesh Prasad has been treating Lalu Yadav for the past 2 years ever since Lalu Yadav has been admitted to the RIMS Hospital.

Read: Tej Pratap Yadav Cries Profusely Online; Says 'Miss You Papa' For Jailed Lalu Prasad

'Lalu ji should be released immediately'

Dr. Umesh Prasad said, "I have sought for permission to be isolated after one of my patients tested positive." The hospital administration has decided to put all the patients under quarantine, who were under the treatment of Dr. Umesh Prasad. Lalu Yadav who has been convicted in four cases of fodder scam, and at present is admitted in the RIMS hospital Ranchi on health grounds. Lalu Yadav is suffering from multiple ailments like diabetes, heart, kidney, BP disorders. RJD spokesperson Shakti Yadav said, "Keeping in mind the multiple ailments that Lalu ji is suffering from and now that a patient in contact with his treating doctor has tested Coronavirus positive, Lalu ji should be released immediately."

Read: Lalu Yadav Not To Be Released On Parole From Ranchi Jail; Term Doesn't Meet Covid Criteria

Recently, the Supreme Court had passed a structure that those prisoners with less than 7 years of jail sentence should be released on parole. But in the case related to the fodder scam, Lalu Yadav has been sentenced for more than 7 years which disqualified him from being granted parole. Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren had recently expressed concern about Lalu Yadav's health and the Jharkhand cabinet has sent the proposal to release Lalu Yadav on parole for legal advice to the Advocate General of Jharkhand.

Read: Tejashwi Yadav Dismayed At Elements; Laments Big Hail-storm Adding To Bihar Farmers' Woes

Read: Coronavirus Live Updates: 1396 Cases Reported In Last 24 Hours; Recovery Rate Of 22.17%