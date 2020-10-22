CPI(M) Fumes At BJP's Free Vaccination Promise, Alleges Attempt To Influence Bihar Voters

On Thursday, CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury lashed out at BJP for pitching free COVID-19 vaccination as a promise in its manifesto for the Bihar polls. Mentioning that India was ready for large scale vaccine production, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman assured the people of Bihar that they will be vaccinated for free. According to Yechury, this construed an attempt to influence the voters of the state.

Maintaining that it was the responsibility of the Centre to ensure vaccination for all Indians, he lamented that the Election Commission of India had failed to take suo moto cognisance of this development. Meanwhile, BJP's Bihar in-charge Bhupender Yadav clarified that the newly-elected NDA government in the state will provide the vaccine made available by the Centre to the people free of cost. Advising political parties to be sensitive about health issues, he defended the inclusion of this promise in the party's manifesto.

This is a brazen violation of the MCC by the FM seeking to influence Bihar electorate with promise of free Covid vaccination.

It’s the central government’s responsibility to provide all Indians.

Unveiling BJP's Bihar poll manifesto earlier in the day, Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman remarked, "After going through three phases, 3 vaccines in India have reached the last stage. Thereafter, if scientists give a go-ahead to the production of the vaccine, we have a capacity for large-scale production due to the encouragement of the government. When the scientists give their approval, the level of vaccine production will be so high ensuring that everyone in Bihar will get vaccinated for free. This is our first promise in the manifesto."

Bihar polls

The Bihar Assembly has a strength of 243 members out of which 38 seats are reserved for SC and two for ST. In the 2015 state polls, the Mahagatbandhan comprising RJD, JD(U) and Congress won a whopping majority with 178 seats under the leadership of Nitish Kumar. On the other hand, the BJP-led alliance won from only 58 constituencies. On July 26, 2017, Nitish Kumar stepped down as the CM citing irreconcilable differences with RJD over corruption allegations against Tejashwi Yadav and joined hands with its former ally BJP.

The upcoming Assembly election will be held in 3 phases- October 28, November 3 and November 7. To decongest polling stations, the voting time has been increased by one hour. Thus, people will be able to cast their votes from 7 am to 6 pm barring for the areas affected by Left-wing extremism. The counting of votes will take place on November 10.

