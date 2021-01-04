CPI(M) Neta Claims Ailing Sourav Ganguly Was 'used And Pressurized By Political Elements'

CPI(M) leader Ashok Bhattacharya made a bizarre claim following BCCI President Sourav Ganguly's hospitalisation on Saturday, alleging that the former Indian skipper was used politically which in turn 'exerted pressure on him'. Ganguly was rushed to Woodlands hospital in Kolkata on Saturday after he complained of chest discomfort, heaviness of head and vomiting while he was exercising. The veteran CPI(M) leader made these tall claims following his visit to the hospital to meet Sourav Ganguly after his angioplasty.

Speaking to the media, Ashok Bhattacharya claimed that Sourav Ganguly was not a political element and that pressure might have been mounted on Ganguly by people using him for political purposes. The senior CPI(M) leader further said that he had advised Sourav Ganguly to not join politics and that the former Indian skipper did not oppose his views. Ashok Bhattacharya also expressed his desire for Ganguly to be known as a 'sporting icon' rather than a 'political element'. The CPI(M) leader's remarks invited sharp criticism from BJP West Bengal chief Dilip Ghosh - who slammed the Left leader for his 'sick mindset' and prayed for Dada's quick recovery.

9-member medical board to assist Ganguly

A nine-member medical board will meet on Monday to discuss the further course of treatment for BCCI President Sourav Ganguly who was hospitalised on Saturday after suffering a mild heart attack. Ganguly, currently under observation at Woodlands hospital in Kolkata after angioplasty, was rushed to the hospital after he complained of chest discomfort, heaviness of head and vomiting while engaging in cardio exersices. The hospital's medical bulletin informed that the 9-member medical board will meet on Monday and will hold consultations with Dada's family members to chalk out further treatment processes. The bulletin also said that the doctors are keeping "constant vigil" on his health situation and appropriate measures are being taken from time to time.

What happened to Sourav Ganguly?

Dr Aftab Khan of Woodlands Hospital told reporters on Saturday, "Sourav Ganguly has undergone angioplasty. He is stable now. He will be monitored for 24 hours." "He is completely conscious. There are two blockages in his heart for which he will be treated," he added. The doctor said, "As of now he is stable, we will have a meeting on Monday and then we will decide what needs to be done further, priority is to let him settle down after heart attack. He is risk-free and he is talking as well." The doctors diagnosed three blocked coronary arteries. "He will be requiring another angioplasty because of the triple vessel disease. But, that depends on how his condition is. He is, however, out of danger now," a doctor added.

