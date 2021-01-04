Sourav Ganguly Health Latest: 9 Member Medical Board To Decide Treatment; Currently Stable

A nine-member medical board will meet on Monday to discuss the further course of treatment for BCCI President Sourav Ganguly who was hospitalised on Saturday after suffering a mild heart attack. Ganguly, currently under observation at Woodlands hospital in Kolkata after angioplasty, was rushed to the hospital after he complained of chest discomfort, heaviness of head and vomiting while engaging in cardio exersices. The hospital's medical bulletin informed that the 9-member medical board will meet on Monday and will hold consultations with Dada's family members to chalk out further treatment processes. The bulletin also said that the doctors are keeping "constant vigil" on his health situation and appropriate measures are being taken from time to time.

9-member medical board to chalk out Ganguly's future treatment

Medical board of 9 members will meet today at 11:30 am & discuss regarding further treatment plan for Sourav Ganguly with his family members. Doctors are keeping constant vigil on his health situation & taking appropriate measures from time to time: Woodlands Hospital, Kolkata pic.twitter.com/V4b3PTy3IY — ANI (@ANI) January 4, 2021

What happened to Sourav Ganguly?

Dr Aftab Khan of Woodlands Hospital told reporters on Saturday, "Sourav Ganguly has undergone angioplasty. He is stable now. He will be monitored for 24 hours." "He is completely conscious. There are two blockages in his heart for which he will be treated," he added. The doctor said, "As of now he is stable, we will have a meeting on Monday and then we will decide what needs to be done further, priority is to let him settle down after heart attack. He is risk-free and he is talking as well." The doctors diagnosed three blocked coronary arteries. "He will be requiring another angioplasty because of the triple vessel disease. But, that depends on how his condition is. He is, however, out of danger now," a doctor added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi dialled BCCI President Sourav Ganguly on Sunday morning to check up on his health, as per sources. The Prime Minister made a courtesy to the former India captain and also spoke to his wife Dona Ganguly. Prime Minister Modi also wished for Ganguly's speedy recovery. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Governor Jagdeep Dhankar had paid the former India captain a visit on Saturday to check up on his health. Several cricketers and cricketing board across the globe also wished for Ganguly's speedy recovery. Former BCCI chief and current MoS Finance Anurag Thakur will visit Ganguly at noon on Monday.

