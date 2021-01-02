Home
Sourav Ganguly Admitted To Hospital: CM Mamata Banerjee Wishes For His Speedy Recovery

Moments after BCCI president Sourav Ganguly was admitted to hospital because of chest pain, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee wished him a speedy recovery

Sourav Ganguly

Moments after BCCI president and former India captain Sourav Ganguly was admitted to hospital because of chest pain, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has wished him a speedy and full recovery and has extended her prayers to his family. Taking to Twitter, the Bengal Chief Minister said that she is sad to hear that Ganguly has suffered a mild cardiac arrest and has been admitted to hospital. Sources from the hospital have said that the condition of Sourav Ganguly is stable but added that he will need a procedure. He will remain in the hospital for few hours, as per sources. 

READ | BJP West Bengal Chief Asserts 'Successful People Like Sourav Ganguly Should Join Politics'

READ | 'If Guv wants to meet you...': Sourav Ganguly responds on speculations of joining BJP

Other cricketers and politicians, as well as, BCCI Secretary Jay Shah have also wished him a speedy recovery

READ | BCCI Chief Sourav Ganguly Admitted To Kolkata Hospital After Complaining Of Chest Pain

Speculations about Ganguly's political entry

On 28 December, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly held an hour-long meeting with West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar,  at Raj Bhavan and he described it as a "courtesy call" while clarifying that nothing is political about it. However, speculations are rife about former Indian Captain joining BJP ahead of the crucial Assembly elections in the state due in April-May next year. "If the Governor wants to meet you, you have to meet him. So let us keep it like that," he said when asked if he will join the saffron party. After the meeting, the Bengal Governor said that he discussed varied issues with ‘Dada’ Sourav Ganguly. Meanwhile, Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh said that successful persons like Ganguly should enter politics. 

 

READ | Sourav Ganguly-led BCCI reveals reason for not letting Yuvraj Singh come out of retirement

 

