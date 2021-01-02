Sourav Ganguly Admitted To Hospital: CM Mamata Banerjee Wishes For His Speedy Recovery

Moments after BCCI president and former India captain Sourav Ganguly was admitted to hospital because of chest pain, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has wished him a speedy and full recovery and has extended her prayers to his family. Taking to Twitter, the Bengal Chief Minister said that she is sad to hear that Ganguly has suffered a mild cardiac arrest and has been admitted to hospital. Sources from the hospital have said that the condition of Sourav Ganguly is stable but added that he will need a procedure. He will remain in the hospital for few hours, as per sources.

Sad to hear that @SGanguly99 suffered a mild cardiac arrest and has been admitted to hospital.



Wishing him a speedy and full recovery. My thoughts and prayers are with him and his family! — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) January 2, 2021

Other cricketers and politicians, as well as, BCCI Secretary Jay Shah have also wished him a speedy recovery

I wish and pray for the speedy recovery of @SGanguly99. I’ve spoken to his family. Dada is stable and is responding well to the treatment. — Jay Shah (@JayShah) January 2, 2021

Wish @SGanguly99 a speedy recovery. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) January 2, 2021

Shocked to hear about @SGanguly99 being suddenly hospitalised. Just a few days ago, meeting him after a while, i recall being impressed at how fit & athletic he still looked, years after retiring from cricket. Get well soon #Dada , millions are praying for your speedy recovery. pic.twitter.com/SxTHWWVyc5 — Baijayant Jay Panda (@PandaJay) January 2, 2021

Praying for your speedy recovery Dada @SGanguly99 🙏 Get well soon. — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) January 2, 2021

Dada , jaldi se theek hone ka.

Praying for your quick and speedy recovery @SGanguly99 . — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) January 2, 2021

Speculations about Ganguly's political entry

On 28 December, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly held an hour-long meeting with West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar, at Raj Bhavan and he described it as a "courtesy call" while clarifying that nothing is political about it. However, speculations are rife about former Indian Captain joining BJP ahead of the crucial Assembly elections in the state due in April-May next year. "If the Governor wants to meet you, you have to meet him. So let us keep it like that," he said when asked if he will join the saffron party. After the meeting, the Bengal Governor said that he discussed varied issues with ‘Dada’ Sourav Ganguly. Meanwhile, Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh said that successful persons like Ganguly should enter politics.

Had interaction with ‘Dada’ @SGanguly99 President @BCCI at Raj Bhawan today at 4.30 PM on varied issues.



Accepted his offer for a visit to Eden Gardens, oldest cricket ground in the country established in 1864. pic.twitter.com/tB3Rtb4ZD6 — Governor West Bengal Jagdeep Dhankhar (@jdhankhar1) December 27, 2020

