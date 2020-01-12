CPI(M) Leader Sitaram Yechury: 'Voices In Bengal Are Against PM Modi'

Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader Sitaram Yechury on Sunday wrote against Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Kolkata visit. Taking to Twitter, the CPI(M) leader slammed PM Modi and took an indirect jibe at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Yechury in his tweet stated that voices from Bengal against Prime Minister Modi are loud and clear. He also wrote the citizens of Bengal are against those who strike an underhand deal with the BJP. The left leader took a jibe at Mamata after the Trinamool Congress chief had attacked the left parties for playing 'dirty politics' in West Bengal.

Tweeting further the CPI leader stated that the voices resisting CAA and NRC cannot be muzzled. Adding further, he stated 'India's youth has arrived and will take the country forward'.

The voices of those resisting the discriminatory CAA-NRC-NPR cannot be muzzled. The PM is out of touch and thinks he can brazen it out. He cannot. India’s young have arrived and will take this country forward. #CAA_NRC_Protest https://t.co/j9JupjnciX — Sitaram Yechury (@SitaramYechury) January 12, 2020

PM Modi in Kolkata

Prime Minister Modi arrived in Kolkata on Saturday to attend the 150th-anniversary celebrations of the Kolkata Port Trust. The Ministry of Information & Cultural Affairs has renovated these four iconic galleries and refurbished them with new exhibitions while curating the old galleries. Prime Minister Modi participated in the celebrations of the Kolkata Port Trust on Sunday.

He also handed over a cheque of Rs 501 crore towards the final instalment to meet the deficit of pension fund of retired and existing employees of the Kolkata Port Trust. Following these events, PM will head back to Delhi on the afternoon of 12 January.

Marking 150 years of Kolkata Port. Watch. https://t.co/gGycbT48P9 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 12, 2020

