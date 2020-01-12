The Debate
CPI(M) Leader Sitaram Yechury: 'Voices In Bengal Are Against PM Modi'

Politics

CPI leader Sitaram Yechury took to Twitter and slammed PM Modi. He stated that voices in Bengal are against his visit while using the hashtag 'GobackModi'

Sitaram Yechury

Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader Sitaram Yechury on Sunday wrote against Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Kolkata visit. Taking to Twitter, the CPI(M) leader slammed PM Modi and took an indirect jibe at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Yechury in his tweet stated that voices from Bengal against Prime Minister Modi are loud and clear. He also wrote the citizens of Bengal are against those who strike an underhand deal with the BJP. The left leader took a jibe at Mamata after the Trinamool Congress chief had attacked the left parties for playing 'dirty politics' in West Bengal. 

READ | Mamata Banerjee skips Kolkata port trust event, minutes after PM Modi’s appeal over CAA

Tweeting further the CPI leader stated that the voices resisting CAA and NRC cannot be muzzled. Adding further, he stated 'India's youth has arrived and will take the country forward'. 

READ | PM Modi shown black flags by Chhatra Parishad protestors in Kolkata

PM Modi in Kolkata 

Prime Minister Modi arrived in Kolkata on Saturday to attend the 150th-anniversary celebrations of the Kolkata Port Trust. The Ministry of Information & Cultural Affairs has renovated these four iconic galleries and refurbished them with new exhibitions while curating the old galleries. Prime Minister Modi participated in the celebrations of the Kolkata Port Trust on Sunday.

He also handed over a cheque of Rs 501 crore towards the final instalment to meet the deficit of pension fund of retired and existing employees of the Kolkata Port Trust. Following these events, PM will head back to Delhi on the afternoon of 12 January.

READ | PM Modi urges youth to be torch-bearers of change on Swami Vivekananda's birth anniversary

READ | PM Modi pays tribute to Swami Vivekananda, joins morning prayers at Belur Math

