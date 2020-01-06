JNU Violence: CPI Leader D Raja Questions Delhi Police Over Its Inaction

Amid the violence inside Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) campus on Sunday, the Communist Party of India (CPI) secretary D Raja on Monday questioned the Delhi Police for their inaction on the issue. He also questioned the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) for not stopping the masked goons that attacked the students on the campus.

Speaking to the media D Raja said, "Police and head officials were present in full strength. Why there is no arrest so far? Police should answer now, why no arrest has been made so far? Yogendra Yadav was pushed, I was also there, but the Delhi Police didn't take any action. Where is democracy? The institutions are being targeted, where is the future going? ABVP had the responsibility to stop those masked goons. Why didn't they stopped them?"

READ | Kapil Sibal Demands Resignation Of Home Minister & JNU VC Amid Brutal Campus Violence

Earlier on Monday, the police have taken cognizance and an FIR has been registered in connection with the violence that took place on JNU campus. Violence broke out at JNU on Sunday night as masked men armed with sticks and rods attacked students and teachers and damaged property on the campus, prompting the administration to call in the police which conducted a flag march.

At least 28 people, including JNU Students' Union president Aishe Ghosh, were injured as chaos reigned on the campus for nearly two hours. Devendra Arya, DCP of South-West Delhi, apprised about the registration of FIR and further stated that social media and CCTV footages will be part of the investigation.

As per sources, 23 students who were admitted to the hospital have been discharged.

READ | JNU Violence: Owaisi Blames Centre; Says "Cruel Attack Meant To "punish" Students'

JNUSU blames ABVP

In a statement released by the JNUSU, students from the Left have alleged that the attack has been done by the ABVP.

"Right now, ABVP has gathered in huge numbers in Sabarmati Dhaba in JNU armed with lathis and rods. They are breaking glasses of hostels and cars. Yesterday they have been doing rampage in JNU to threaten students protesting against fee-hike. Several students, including JNUSU President Aishi and JNUSU General Secretary Satish Chandra Yadav are wounded. Right now, the ABVP goons from outside JNU have entered the campus," the statement read.

READ | Attack On The JNU Students By Masked Miscreants 'state-sponsored Mayhem': Congress

READ | JNU Violence: Police Registers FIR, Says 'CCTV Footage & Social Media Part Of Probe'