The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Delhi: Arvind Kejriwal Scheduled To Meet PM Modi, First After Delhi Elections 

Politics

A meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has been scheduled for Tuesday, March 3.

Written By Pritesh Kamath | Mumbai | Updated On:
Delhi: Arvind Kejriwal scheduled to meet PM Modi, first after Delhi elections 

A meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has been scheduled for Tuesday, March 3. The meeting, that will take place at the Prime Minister's office in parliamentary premises around 11 AM, is the first between the two leaders after the Delhi election saw a fierce battle between their parties and Arvind Kejriwal returned to power with thumping majority.

READ | "This Sunday, Thinking Of Giving Up My Social Media Accounts": PM Modi's Big Announcement

Recent interactions

After the Delhi elections, the two leaders have had brief interaction and exchange of pleasantries on the microblogging platform Twitter. PM Modi had congratulated Kejriwal on his election victory, to which the Delhi CM responded in kind. PM Modi had also wished Kejriwal after he took the oath of office as Chief Minister of Delhi, which was again met with a quick response.

 READ | Rahul Gandhi Issues First Response To PM Modi's 'Thinking Of Giving Up Social Media' Tweet

Kejriwal has also met Home Minister Amit Shah on two occasions, one of which was after becoming Chief Minister of Delhi for the third time. The meeting went on for over 20 minutes at Shah’s residence at Krishna Menon Marg in New Delhi. This was their first one-on-one meeting ever in a formal setting. The second instance occurred when the national capital saw violent clashes between the pro and anti-CAA protestors in northeast Delhi.

READ | Alka Lamba Slams PM Modi Over 'quitting Social Media' Post, Links It With Delhi Violence

The violence that broke out in several areas of northeast Delhi, due to pro and anti-CAA protestors clash taking a communal turn, has so far claimed 47 lives with over 200 injured. Delhi Police Head Constable Ratan Lal was martyred and one DCP was left severely injured during clashes in Gokulpuri while an Intelligence Bureau officer's body was found dumped in drains with brutal signs of assault.

READ | After Violence, Delhi Police Present Roses To Students Appearing For Board Exams

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Brett Lee
LEE BACKS INDIA TO REACH FINALS
Congress
CONG SLAMS BJP OVER ALLEGED ATTACK
Trump
TRUMP LAUDS US' ROLE IN AFGHANISTAN
Karnataka
K'TAKA MINISTER'S EMERGENCY MEETING
Karti Chidambaram
'TOXICITY OF SOCIAL MEDIA IS BANE'
Shikhar Dhawan
SHIKHAR DHAWAN POSTS GROOVY PICTURE