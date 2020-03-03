Delhi: Arvind Kejriwal scheduled to meet PM Modi, first after Delhi elections 

A meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has been scheduled for Tuesday, March 3. The meeting, that will take place at the Prime Minister's office in parliamentary premises around 11 AM, is the first between the two leaders after the Delhi election saw a fierce battle between their parties and Arvind Kejriwal returned to power with thumping majority.

Recent interactions

After the Delhi elections, the two leaders have had brief interaction and exchange of pleasantries on the microblogging platform Twitter. PM Modi had congratulated Kejriwal on his election victory, to which the Delhi CM responded in kind. PM Modi had also wished Kejriwal after he took the oath of office as Chief Minister of Delhi, which was again met with a quick response.

Thank you for the warm wishes sir. I wish you could come today, but I understand you were busy. We must now work together towards making Delhi a city of pride for all Indians https://t.co/hHFvH8cLCJ — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) February 16, 2020

Kejriwal has also met Home Minister Amit Shah on two occasions, one of which was after becoming Chief Minister of Delhi for the third time. The meeting went on for over 20 minutes at Shah’s residence at Krishna Menon Marg in New Delhi. This was their first one-on-one meeting ever in a formal setting. The second instance occurred when the national capital saw violent clashes between the pro and anti-CAA protestors in northeast Delhi.

The violence that broke out in several areas of northeast Delhi, due to pro and anti-CAA protestors clash taking a communal turn, has so far claimed 47 lives with over 200 injured. Delhi Police Head Constable Ratan Lal was martyred and one DCP was left severely injured during clashes in Gokulpuri while an Intelligence Bureau officer's body was found dumped in drains with brutal signs of assault.

