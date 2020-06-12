'Delhi Collapsing': Gautam Gambhir Hits Out At Kejriwal Govt, Urges People To 'beware'

Hitting out at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over a surge in Coronavirus cases in the national capital, BJP leader Gautam Gambhir urged the residents of Delhi to 'beware'. This statement from the former cricketer comes after the national capital, in an witnessed an alarming spike of 1877 new COVID cases and 101 deaths on Thursday, marking its sharpest one-day increase.

Taking to Twitter, Gambhir listed out the failed campaign by the government and lashed out for playing blame games. He further urged the residents to step out only if needed, adding that the Chief Minister will not take the responsibility.

BEWARE DELHI!



Ad campaigns have failed! Centre, Neighbouring States, Hospitals, Testing, Apps have been blamed!



Next SC will be blamed. Step out only if needed because CM will not take responsibility! #SCSlamsDelhiGovt #DelhiCollapsing https://t.co/lpLFOSK1K0 — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) June 12, 2020

Earlier, the BJP leader had said that the decision to open up almost everything in one go can act as a death warrant for the Delhiites. He had also urged Delhi government to think over the decision.

READ: Delhi govt clarifies on COVID lockdown extension; health minister says no discussion yet

READ: Delhi govt refutes MCD's '2098 Covid-19 deaths' claim; asks to send details of deceased

Delhi Govt Clarifies On COVID Lockdown Extension

Clarifying on rumours about the extension of lockdown in the national capital as the number of Coronavirus cases touched 34,687, Delhi's health minister said that lockdown will not be extended. In a news briefing on Friday, when he was asked if there have been discussions to extend lockdown in Delhi as cases and death toll due to COVID -19 is on a sharp rise, he said that no such discussion has taken place. However, there has not been a formal announcement by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal or his deputy Manish Sisodia. As Unlock 1 began, Delhi opened up completely, however, more Coronavirus cases were also reported.

"No, the lockdown will not be extended," Jain said on being asked if Kejriwal government is considering the spike in coronavirus cases.

Delhi has also seen 486 new recoveries, taking its recovered tally to 12,731 cases. The national capital's total cases now stands at 34,687 with 1085 fatalities.

READ: Delhi civic-bodies claim '2000 COVID deaths till date', while state govt reports 984 dead

READ: Coronavirus Live Updates: Active cases at 1,41,842; ICMR says 53,63,445 test conducted