Delhi Violence: Kapil Sibal Takes An Indirect Jibe At PM Modi, Questions His Silence

Politics

Senior Congress leader and former Union minister Kapil Sibal on Friday took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi amid the violence in the national capital.

Kapil Sibal

Senior Congress leader and former Union minister Kapil Sibal on Friday took an indirect jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi amid the violence in the national capital. Taking to the microblogging site, Sibal slammed PM Modi over his "delayed" appeal to the citizens to maintain peace in the wake of communal violence in northeast Delhi.  

Two days after violence broke out in the national capital, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged the people of Delhi to maintain calm and brotherhood. He has also taken a review of the current situation. Taking to Twitter, PM Modi on Wednesday, said that it is important for the people to restore normalcy. He also said that peace and harmony are central to the ethos. 

The Delhi Violence

Violence broke out in several areas in northeast Delhi, forcing the application of Section 144 as well as other strict curbs. Additional security forces have been called in amid the rampant stone-pelting, destruction of public and private property, arson and assorted wanton destruction. Delhi Police head constable Ratan Lal lost his life and one DCP was left injured during clashes in Gokulpuri. On Wednesday, an Intelligence Bureau (IB) officer was found dead in Delhi's Chand Bagh amid the heavy stone-pelting in the area. According to recent reports, the death toll for the violence has increased to 39. 

The police have filed 48 FIRs and have arrested 514 suspects for questioning so far. Meanwhile, the Delhi HC has given Centre till April 13 to file a counter-affidavit on the plea seeking FIR against leaders who gave hate speech which allegedly incited the Delhi violence. Two Special Investigation Teams (SIT) of the Crime Branch of Delhi Police have been formed to investigate the violence. 

The Delhi High Court bench comprising of Chief Justice D.N. Patel and Justice C. Hari Shankar on Friday issued notices to the Union government, Delhi government and the Delhi police regarding multiple PILs seeking FIR against hate speech given by political leaders like Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, Asaduddin Owaisi, Waris Pathan, Amanatullah Khan, and other political leaders.  

