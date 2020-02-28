Delhi Violence: Congress Leader Salman Khurshid Takes An Indirect Dig At PM Modi

Amid the violence in Delhi, Senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid on Friday mocked the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ambitious 'Swachh Bharat Abhiyan'. Taking to the microblogging site, Khurshid said that India needs freedom from evil minds that are twisting constitutional allegiance according to their own will and imagination.

Evil minds are twisting constitutional allegiance to their perverted imagination. India needs azaadi from such filth in real Swatch Bharat. Such demons cannot be Indians. Time to call for their credentials and consign them to dust bin of history. — Salman Khurshid (@salman7khurshid) February 28, 2020

The Delhi Violence

Violence broke out in several areas in northeast Delhi, forcing the application of Section 144 as well as other strict curbs. Additional security forces have been called in amid the rampant stone-pelting, destruction of public and private property, arson and assorted wanton destruction. Delhi Police head constable Ratan Lal lost his life and one DCP was left injured during clashes in Gokulpuri. On Wednesday, an Intelligence Bureau (IB) officer was found dead in Delhi's Chand Bagh amid the heavy stone-pelting in the area. According to recent reports, the death toll for the violence has increased to 43.

Meanwhile, the Delhi HC has given Centre till April 13 to file a counter-affidavit on the plea seeking FIR against leaders who gave hate speech which allegedly incited the Delhi violence. Two Special Investigation Teams (SIT) of the Crime Branch of Delhi Police have been formed to investigate the violence.

The Delhi High Court bench comprising of Chief Justice D.N. Patel and Justice C. Hari Shankar on Friday issued notices to the Union government, Delhi government and the Delhi police regarding multiple PILs seeking FIR against hate speech given by political leaders like Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, Asaduddin Owaisi, Waris Pathan, Amanatullah Khan, and other political leaders.

