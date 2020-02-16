'Delhi's Son' Arvind Kejriwal Takes Oath As CM, Seeks PM Modi's Blessings

Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday took oath as the Chief Minister of Delhi for the third successive time at the Ramlila Maidan. After taking oath as the Chief Minister, Kejriwal sought blessings of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to develop the national capital.

'I want to take blessings from Prime Minister Ji'

Kejriwal said that Prime Minister may be busy with some other schedule as he did not attend his oath ceremony. "I had sent an invitation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji for this event. He could not come maybe he is busy at some other event. But through this platform, I want to take blessings from Prime Minister Ji and central government to develop Delhi and take it forward," said Kejriwal while addressing a gathering at Ramlila Maidan.

He urged the central government to work together for the betterment of Delhi. "It is time to develop Delhi. In the last five years, our goal was to develop Delhi. We will continue to work in the same direction," he said.

Calling himself a son of Delhi, Kejriwal asked people to call their villages and tell their families that their "son has become Chief Minister of Delhi". "Your son has taken oath for the third time as the Delhi Chief Minister. This is not my victory but yours," he said. Kejriwal was administered the oath of office and secrecy by Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal.

'Party's affiliation never stopped me'

Kejriwal also said that he is everyone's leader, irrespective of their party affiliation. "In elections, some voted for AAP, while some for BJP and Congress.... but today when I took oath as Chief Minister of Delhi, I am Chief Minister for all. I am AAP's Chief Minister, BJP's Chief Minister and Congress Chief Minister and other parties as well," said Kejriwal. "Party affiliation never stopped me from working for everyone," he said.

Manish Sisodia, Satyendar Jain, Gopal Rai, Kailash Gahlot, Rajendra Pal Gautam and Imran Hussain were also sworn-in as ministers of Kejriwal's cabinet. The Kejriwal-led AAP won the Delhi Assembly elections on Tuesday with a clear majority of 62 seats out of 70 with contender BJP bagging eight seats, better than its tally of three in 2015. The Congress party failed to open its account, just like the last election.

(With agency inputs)